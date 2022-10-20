Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

The report states £80m would be generated in new construction activity around the beachfront stadium, creating almost 400 jobs in the industry

The local economy would benefit by £20m a year if Aberdeen's beachfront stadium is built, according to a new report.

Aberdeen got permission in 2019 for a ground next to their Kingsford training complex, six miles from the centre.

But the city council then proposed plans to include the new stadium in a facility next to the Beach Ballroom, fewer than 1,000 yards from Pittodrie.

The report says the new stadium and community leisure complex would directly support 260 sustainable jobs.

The report released on Thursday, carried out by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce and MKA Economics, was jointly commissioned by Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeen Football Club.

As well as an additional £1bn boost to the economy from an extra £20m over the next 50 years, the report suggests there would be an increase in footfall of more than 17 million over that period.

Pittodrie generates around 400,000 visits every year but the report suggests that bigger and better facilities could bring an additional 350,000 visitors per year for major events alone.

The Dons want to leave their current home of Pittodrie but say the earliest a new ground will be delivered will be the 2025-26 season.

Proposals for the new stadium on the city's beachfront were backed by fans in a club survey, with 92% supporting the revised location out of more than 6,500 who responded.

"Evidence shows successful regeneration projects need a centrepiece. This is one of the reasons Aberdeen City Council approached us about staying in the city with a stadium that would be a catalyst for the wider revitalisation of the beach and its connectivity with the city centre," said Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack.

"A new, net-zero, sea-facing stadium would drive the footfall necessary to enable the regeneration of the beachfront, including a potential urban park, refurbishment of the beach ballroom and the creation of superior leisure facilities.

"The economic report clearly demonstrates the club's ability to be of significant benefit to Aberdeen, including being an excellent community partner."

Plans for a new £50m 20,000-seater stadium at Kingsford were given a legal go-ahead in March 2019

"Aberdeen cannot afford to lose the club from the city," said Fergus Mutch, policy adviser for Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

"Retaining Aberdeen FC in our city centre is becoming more critical by the day as uncertainty grows around the future of two of our shopping centres and Union Street falls further into decline.

"Public finances are being squeezed like never before, but we must invest in capital projects like this which will enhance our city and secure our future prosperity."