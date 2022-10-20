Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

League Two side Doncaster Rovers have appointed former Huddersfield Town boss Danny Schofield as their new head coach on a one-year rolling contract.

The 42-year-old was put in charge of the Championship Terriers in the summer but lasted just nine games before being sacked with the club 23rd in the table.

Schofield replaces Gary McSheffrey, who was sacked by Doncaster on Monday.

"This is a new challenge and one I'm ready to give my all to in order to make it a success," he said.

More to follow.