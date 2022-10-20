Last updated on .From the section Newport

Graham Coughlan joined Mansfield in 2019 to move closer to his family in Yorkshire

Newport County are set to name former Bristol Rovers and Mansfield Town boss Graham Coughlan as their new manager.

Irishman Coughlan, 47, is due to be in charge for the first time on Saturday when Newport host Colchester United.

The struggling League Two club, who have won only one of their last eight league games, dismissed James Rowberry and assistant Carl Serrant last week.

Former centre-back Coughlan's most recent coaching job was with Sheffield United's under-23s.

He made more than 500 appearances in a playing career which included spells at the likes of Swindon Town, Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Shrewsbury Town and Southend United.

Coughlan took over as Bristol Rovers manager - having previously been a defensive coach - midway through the 2018-19 and secured the club's League One status.

Coughlan's team continued to impress the following season before he left for League Two Mansfield in December 2019. He left the Stags in October 2020 and joined Sheffield United in the spring of 2021.

Newport sporting director Darren Kelly took charge of the team as they were beaten at Crawley last weekend.

Mark Cooper and David Artell were among the names linked with the Newport vacancy.