Scottish football gossip: Hagi, McGeouch, Van Bronckhorst, Postecoglou, Kingsley
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Ianis Hagi is adamant he is on schedule to be back with Rangers at the turn of the year despite speculation of a recovery setback. (Scottish Daily Express)
Ex-Celtic, Aberdeen and Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch has joined former Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths in training at Livingston as they seek new clubs. (Scottish Sun)
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says referee Willie Collum should have sent off Rangers' Fashion Sakala for kicking out at Cammy Kerr in the League Cup tie and that "would have made it interesting". (The Scotsman)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says he avoids awkward conversations with players who are left out of his team by simply putting the starting XI up on the board and walking away. (Herald)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Rangers were not convincing and he was unhappy with the performance against Dundee. (Scottish Daily Express)
Hibs midfielder Josh Campbell has his doubts VAR, but understands why it is being brought into the Scottish game. (The Scotsman)
Motherwell manager Steven Hammell admits Celtic are on a level his team "can't compete with" after their heavy League Cup quarter-final defeat at Fir Park. (Herald)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin says he and his team "can't be content" with just reaching the semi-finals of the League Cup after victory against Partick Thistle. (The Scotsman)
Defender Stephen Kingsley says Hearts are hurting from their recent run of results - but has vowed they will not use their extensive injury list as an excuse. (Daily Record)
Postecoglou never doubted striker Kyogo Furuhashi after he ended a relatively poor run of form with a goal to send Celtic into the League Cup semi-finals. (Daily Record)
Rangers starlet Alex Lowry took the biggest step yet on his road to recovering from injury, playing 45 minutes for the Rangers B team last night. (Scottish Sun)
- Four lives get fatally intertwined: Watch Steven Moffat's devilish thriller starring David Tennant, Dolly Wells, Lydia West and Stanley Tucci
- Do George Clooney and Julia Roberts like rom-coms? They open their hearts to Ali Plumb...