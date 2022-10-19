Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Ianis Hagi is adamant he is on schedule to be back with Rangers at the turn of the year despite speculation of a recovery setback. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Ex-Celtic, Aberdeen and Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch has joined former Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths in training at Livingston as they seek new clubs. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says referee Willie Collum should have sent off Rangers' Fashion Sakala for kicking out at Cammy Kerr in the League Cup tie and that "would have made it interesting". (The Scotsman) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says he avoids awkward conversations with players who are left out of his team by simply putting the starting XI up on the board and walking away. (Herald) external-link

Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Rangers were not convincing and he was unhappy with the performance against Dundee. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Hibs midfielder Josh Campbell has his doubts VAR, but understands why it is being brought into the Scottish game. (The Scotsman) external-link

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell admits Celtic are on a level his team "can't compete with" after their heavy League Cup quarter-final defeat at Fir Park. (Herald) external-link

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin says he and his team "can't be content" with just reaching the semi-finals of the League Cup after victory against Partick Thistle. (The Scotsman) external-link

Defender Stephen Kingsley says Hearts are hurting from their recent run of results - but has vowed they will not use their extensive injury list as an excuse. (Daily Record) external-link

Postecoglou never doubted striker Kyogo Furuhashi after he ended a relatively poor run of form with a goal to send Celtic into the League Cup semi-finals. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers starlet Alex Lowry took the biggest step yet on his road to recovering from injury, playing 45 minutes for the Rangers B team last night. (Scottish Sun) external-link