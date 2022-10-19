Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag will 'deal with' Man Utd forward over early exit down tunnel
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he will "deal with" Cristiano Ronaldo after the unused substitute walked down the tunnel minutes before the end of the win over Tottenham.
Ronaldo, 37, left in the 89th minute, shortly after Ten Hag brought on Christian Eriksen and Anthony Elanga.
"I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory," said Ten Hag.
"I have seen him, but I haven't spoken with him."
Despite United having only made three of their five permitted substitutions in Wednesday's 2-0 home win, Ronaldo decided to leave the bench early and disappeared down the Old Trafford tunnel.
It came three days after he showed his displeasure at being substituted against Newcastle.
After Sunday's 0-0 draw Ten Hag said he had "no problem" with Ronaldo's negative reaction, but added the Portuguese must convince him "he has to stay on".
Former England striker Gary Lineker said Ronaldo's behaviour unnecessarily took attention from United's performance against Spurs.
"I'm sorry, that is unacceptable - it is so poor," Lineker said on Wednesday's Match of the Day.
Pundits Ashley Williams and Micah Richards agreed with Lineker.
"For one of the greats of the game to do that when your team are winning, making it about him, is disappointing," said former England defender Richards.
Ex-Wales captain Williams added: "It was a great night for Manchester United and here we are again talking about Cristiano Ronaldo - even though he didn't play."
- 'Pouting' Ronaldo must not overshadow emphatic display by Red Devils
- All the latest Manchester United news, analysis and fan views in one place
- You can now get Man Utd news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Podcast: The Devils' Advocate - listen to the latest episode on BBC Sounds
'Disrespectful' & 'sums his attitude up' - your thoughts on Ronaldo's early exit
Ed: Disrespectful of Ronaldo to walk down the tunnel early rather than waiting to congratulate his team-mates on the pitch. Being a great doesn't stop at scoring goals.
Manny: Ronaldo walking down the tunnel instead of staying to celebrate the win with his team-mates pretty much sums his attitude up. Donny van de Beek had it a lot worse for two whole seasons and stayed more professional than the "most professional player in the game".
Dr Che: Ronaldo's recent antics betray his widely acclaimed professionalism. He needs to be reminded that he is almost 38.
Mike Greenwood: Poor from Ronaldo, he's separating himself completely from the current squad. He'll always be a legend at Old Trafford but he needs dropping from the squad as he's now doing more harm than good.
Mike: We always play better without Ronaldo.
- Our coverage of Manchester United is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything United - go straight to all the best content
Its all about him. Ronaldo. Me. Me. Me.
Selfish man.
A large reason him becoming a united fan come from ronaldo 1st stint at united (he was 8)he was delighted he rejoined supported all last yr he still my son here. But when I said before the match there were rumours on bbc gossip about ron leaving In jan. My son said 'let him go we dont need him amymore,'
Did he really think that he would be first choice when he was 70 years old also?
After being a footballer he is also a Dad, maybe he should focus more on that and teach his kids how they should behave!!
im the best player in the world!!!!!!!!
WAAAAAAAAAAAAH!!!!!!!i
ts all about ME!!!!!!
ME!!!!!!!!
ME!!!!!!!!
The egos petulant behaviour sums him up and the soft attitude of the club towards the overpaid brats there.
Eric ten pence will do zero about the most paid footballer in the PL as he still flogs shirts to the gullible.
As my mum used to say, "keep crying and I'll give you something to cry about"
Fine him a month's wages and, if a buyer can't be found in January, terminate his contract.
Football is a team game and you should support your teammates win, lose or draw.