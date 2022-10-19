Close menu

Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag will 'deal with' Man Utd forward over early exit down tunnel

Cristiano Ronaldo watches from the Manchester United bench
Ronaldo (top right) has only started two of Manchester United's 12 Premier League matches this season, completing only one full game in the 4-0 defeat at Brentford in August

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he will "deal with" Cristiano Ronaldo after the unused substitute walked down the tunnel minutes before the end of the win over Tottenham.

Ronaldo, 37, left in the 89th minute, shortly after Ten Hag brought on Christian Eriksen and Anthony Elanga.

"I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory," said Ten Hag.

"I have seen him, but I haven't spoken with him."

Despite United having only made three of their five permitted substitutions in Wednesday's 2-0 home win, Ronaldo decided to leave the bench early and disappeared down the Old Trafford tunnel.

It came three days after he showed his displeasure at being substituted against Newcastle.

After Sunday's 0-0 draw Ten Hag said he had "no problem" with Ronaldo's negative reaction, but added the Portuguese must convince him "he has to stay on".

Former England striker Gary Lineker said Ronaldo's behaviour unnecessarily took attention from United's performance against Spurs.

"I'm sorry, that is unacceptable - it is so poor," Lineker said on Wednesday's Match of the Day.

Pundits Ashley Williams and Micah Richards agreed with Lineker.

"For one of the greats of the game to do that when your team are winning, making it about him, is disappointing," said former England defender Richards.

Ex-Wales captain Williams added: "It was a great night for Manchester United and here we are again talking about Cristiano Ronaldo - even though he didn't play."

'Disrespectful' & 'sums his attitude up' - your thoughts on Ronaldo's early exit

Ed: Disrespectful of Ronaldo to walk down the tunnel early rather than waiting to congratulate his team-mates on the pitch. Being a great doesn't stop at scoring goals.

Manny: Ronaldo walking down the tunnel instead of staying to celebrate the win with his team-mates pretty much sums his attitude up. Donny van de Beek had it a lot worse for two whole seasons and stayed more professional than the "most professional player in the game".

Dr Che: Ronaldo's recent antics betray his widely acclaimed professionalism. He needs to be reminded that he is almost 38.

Mike Greenwood: Poor from Ronaldo, he's separating himself completely from the current squad. He'll always be a legend at Old Trafford but he needs dropping from the squad as he's now doing more harm than good.

Mike: We always play better without Ronaldo.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 00:11

    Get rid of the petulant man..
    Its all about him. Ronaldo. Me. Me. Me.
    Selfish man.

    • Reply posted by Govind75, today at 00:25

      Govind75 replied:
      I would agree. It’s just when you’re Ronaldo and you’ve asked to leave, only then to be forced to stay and left on the bench in your last couple years Id be a little angry…

  • Comment posted by Geodan, today at 00:02

    No doubt about it, he's one of the greatest in football history, but his attitude towards the team is uncalled for. He should be punished. No player is bigger than the team.

    • Reply posted by tastytunes, today at 00:08

      tastytunes replied:
      A bit harsh. At his age it's harder to control your bladder!

  • Comment posted by karlrd, today at 00:05

    My son is a man U & ronaldo fanatic.My son is now 28
    A large reason him becoming a united fan come from ronaldo 1st stint at united (he was 8)he was delighted he rejoined supported all last yr he still my son here. But when I said before the match there were rumours on bbc gossip about ron leaving In jan. My son said 'let him go we dont need him amymore,'

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 00:43

      Celts replied:
      What's funny is that United don't want him, he doesn't want to be there. But no-one else wants him either.

      Should never have gone back. Tarnished his legacy.

  • Comment posted by lowgate, today at 00:04

    The problem with Ronaldo is he is not able to deal with OLD age.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 00:45

      Celts replied:
      Remember all the fanfare when he came back? United fans thought he was gonna win them the league!!

      But no. He's smashed a phone out a kids hand (didn't even buy the kid a new phone), waved his arms out, and stormed out the stadium before full time.

      What a weird little man child he really is.

  • Comment posted by Paris, today at 00:14

    When you have Ronaldo in the side, everything is about him. He still regards himself as a footballing god. But time moves on, and now his former Real teammate is the Balon d'Or. How that must grate on Ronaldo, who is desperate to win his fight with Messi.

    • Reply posted by Guy in Jersey, today at 00:32

      Guy in Jersey replied:
      Best comment on this thread. As an Arsenal fan, I was delighted when you signed Ronaldo 'cos it was a step backwards. Yes, he was your top scorer last season, but at the expense of everyone else. He's a great player who is clearly past it and no-one with any ambition should want him in their squad. You play much better without him, but I hope he sticks around to create disharmony within your club.

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, today at 00:04

    It really is child like, so poor from him.

    Did he really think that he would be first choice when he was 70 years old also?

    After being a footballer he is also a Dad, maybe he should focus more on that and teach his kids how they should behave!!

    • Reply posted by Nic77, today at 00:49

      Nic77 replied:
      What's funny is that he wanted to leave in the summer. United insisted he stayed.

      Now they're just stuck paying £515k per week, just for him to warm the bench. Throw tantrums. And be a general distraction to the team.

  • Comment posted by MM, at 23:58 19 Oct

    Narcissistic prima donna. Despicable. Farage, Boris, Liz, Christiano you make me sick

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 00:42

      Celts replied:
      He acts like a petulant school kid.

      Let's not forget he has started 2 league games for Man United this season. A 0-0 draw vs Newcastle, and a 4-0 defeat vs Brentford.

      Will Man United/Ronaldo fans boys, finally admit I was correct when I (amongst others) said last season he was making your team worse. Even your own manager agrees, hence why he doesn't play him any more!!

  • Comment posted by thickskinned chemistry , today at 00:11

    Waaaaaaaaaaaaah!!!!!!!!!!!!
    im the best player in the world!!!!!!!!
    WAAAAAAAAAAAAH!!!!!!!i
    ts all about ME!!!!!!
    ME!!!!!!!!
    ME!!!!!!!!
    The egos petulant behaviour sums him up and the soft attitude of the club towards the overpaid brats there.
    Eric ten pence will do zero about the most paid footballer in the PL as he still flogs shirts to the gullible.

    • Reply posted by My mum said NO, today at 00:22

      My mum said NO replied:
      He is petulant. But not that much more than your 'petulant' comment.

      Sit down, have a brew, its only a game.

  • Comment posted by gas man, today at 00:10

    sadly it's the end of his career. he just needs to handle his frustration better.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 00:46

      Celts replied:
      He should just retire. But he told everyone he was gonna play at the top level until he was into his 40's. And all his fan boys swore just a couple of years ago that he still had the body of a 22 year old.

      Sad

  • Comment posted by Isaac, today at 00:01

    It's not just disrespectful: the game was still in play with 2 substitutions available. That's MUTINY isn't it?

    • Reply posted by Geodan, today at 00:15

      Geodan replied:
      Should be fined.

  • Comment posted by Phil, at 23:57 19 Oct

    Ten Hag clearly didn't like how he conducted himself during the last transfer window.

    As my mum used to say, "keep crying and I'll give you something to cry about"

    • Reply posted by Nic77, today at 00:50

      Nic77 replied:
      He'll have something to cry about when he (finally) gets banned for smashing the phone out of that kids hand!

      Still hasn't offered to buy a new phone for the kid. Odious little man child he is.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 00:00

    This would be pathetic behavior even if it was an 18-year-old kid. For a 37-year-old grown adult to walk out on his team is disgraceful.

    Fine him a month's wages and, if a buyer can't be found in January, terminate his contract.

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 01:03

      JM replied:
      He's often been like this. Pulling faces when he teammates score instead of him. Throwing the Portugal captains armband on the floor. Tantrums and hissy fits abound. Smashing phones out of children's hands.

      And don't get me started on what he did to Kathryn Mayorga!

      Ronaldo is a foul man!!!

  • Comment posted by Ryan Hawksley, at 23:56 19 Oct

    Should be the idol in and off the pitch. What a child.

    • Reply posted by Mr_Zurkon, today at 00:07

      Mr_Zurkon replied:
      He is idle on the pitch

  • Comment posted by Kermit, today at 00:15

    Are we forgetting he doesn’t want to play for us anymore?! Fantastic player, glad we had him last yr & wish him well for the future. BUT… the very public attempts to engineer a move over the summer - & he’s still looking to leave now - should stop this nonsense. He doesn’t want to play for us anymore! United - the team who gave him is platform! He wants to move on, so should United. #getrid.

    • Reply posted by NatalieCarb, today at 00:36

      NatalieCarb replied:
      Can't get rid if nobody will take him/can afford his ridiculous wage demands

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 00:10

    Just don't give him the attention who even cares we won and played amazing! Everyones like "don't let it distract from a good performance" but also here's 3 articles about it and 500 comments from people whinging about him getting attention... just ignore him!

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 01:05

      JM replied:
      Hard to ignore when he's the highest paid player in the entire league!!

      All that money just to sit on the bench.

  • Comment posted by just a game, today at 00:00

    Who cares

    • Reply posted by My mum said NO, today at 00:43

      My mum said NO replied:
      All the non-utd fans on here apparently

  • Comment posted by Paul H, at 23:55 19 Oct

    Don't give him any toys then he can't throw them out the pram.

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 01:05

      JM replied:
      Yep, make him train with the under 15's.

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 00:16

    CR7 hissy fit.

    • Reply posted by airwolf, today at 00:37

      airwolf replied:
      ....another

  • Comment posted by CosySunset, at 23:50 19 Oct

    Walking out minutes before the game ended was selfish, uncalled for and disrespectful.

    Football is a team game and you should support your teammates win, lose or draw.

  • Comment posted by JD_Toronto, today at 00:18

    January can’t come any sooner

    • Reply posted by NatalieCarb, today at 00:35

      NatalieCarb replied:
      It comes sooner in England than Canada

