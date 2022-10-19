Close menu

Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag will 'deal with' Man Utd forward over early exit down tunnel

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments91

Cristiano Ronaldo watches from the Manchester United bench
Ronaldo (top right) has only started two of Manchester United's 12 Premier League matches this season, completing only one full game in the 4-0 defeat at Brentford in August

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he will "deal with" Cristiano Ronaldo after the unused substitute walked down the tunnel minutes before the end of the win over Tottenham.

Ronaldo, 37, left in the 89th minute, shortly after Ten Hag brought on Christian Eriksen and Anthony Elanga.

"I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory," said Ten Hag.

"I have seen him, but I haven't spoken with him."

Despite United having only made three of their five permitted substitutions in Wednesday's 2-0 home win, Ronaldo decided to leave the bench early and disappeared down the Old Trafford tunnel.

It came three days after he showed his displeasure at being substituted against Newcastle.

After Sunday's 0-0 draw Ten Hag said he had "no problem" with Ronaldo's negative reaction, but added the Portuguese must convince him "he has to stay on".

Former England striker Gary Lineker said Ronaldo's behaviour unnecessarily took attention from United's performance against Spurs.

"I'm sorry, that is unacceptable - it is so poor," Lineker said on Wednesday's Match of the Day.

Pundits Ashley Williams and Micah Richards agreed with Lineker.

"For one of the greats of the game to do that when your team are winning, making it about him, is disappointing," said former England defender Richards.

Ex-Wales captain Williams added: "It was a great night for Manchester United and here we are again talking about Cristiano Ronaldo - even though he didn't play."

'Disrespectful' & 'sums his attitude up' - your thoughts on Ronaldo's early exit

Ed: Disrespectful of Ronaldo to walk down the tunnel early rather than waiting to congratulate his team-mates on the pitch. Being a great doesn't stop at scoring goals.

Manny: Ronaldo walking down the tunnel instead of staying to celebrate the win with his team-mates pretty much sums his attitude up. Donny van de Beek had it a lot worse for two whole seasons and stayed more professional than the "most professional player in the game".

Dr Che: Ronaldo's recent antics betray his widely acclaimed professionalism. He needs to be reminded that he is almost 38.

Mike Greenwood: Poor from Ronaldo, he's separating himself completely from the current squad. He'll always be a legend at Old Trafford but he needs dropping from the squad as he's now doing more harm than good.

Mike: We always play better without Ronaldo.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

91 comments

  • Comment posted by Wiggly jiggly, today at 00:31

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by shen, today at 00:30

    God he is such a petulant child smh.

  • Comment posted by Oliver Tandy, today at 00:29

    This isn't even news, some real armchair experts on here, this man will have raised every one of you here off your seat and had you applauding, yet you sit there hyper-criticising him for walking down a tunnel, filthy hypocrites.

  • Comment posted by Kermit, today at 00:29

    Can’t stand United legends sticking up for him! Keano - my fave player ever - won’t have a bad word said about Ronaldo, even with his recent petulance. Imagine this same scenario happening to a team Roy was managing..! Bet he’d have a different opinion then.
    Footballs done - even the so called legends change their opinions to suit themselves. Keane has no ethics, same as Ronaldo. #moneytalks.

  • Comment posted by Did I Say That, today at 00:29

    Ronaldo is a self centered idiot! And he thinks he's bigger than any club he plays for. Shame on him for his behaviour! The team won and he spits his dummy out because he get to play!!!!

  • Comment posted by Kanuk, today at 00:26

    Time to allow Ronaldo to move on in January.

  • Comment posted by ashgreener, today at 00:26

    He keeps thinking he is greater than the club.
    Throw him out, keep his contract & let him rot in the wilderness.

  • Comment posted by Michael B, today at 00:25

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Hugh RU Kiddin, today at 00:23

    Really pathetic behaviour

  • Comment posted by U20066668, today at 00:23

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Front Room, today at 00:22

    Get rid of Ronaldo. His behaviour affects the rest of the team. And this is from a Manchester City fan!!!

  • Comment posted by Pudsey1845, today at 00:22

    Unprofessional not to be there at the end - Fergie wouldn't put up with that & I don't think ETH will either.

  • Comment posted by BeigeAthleticGhost, today at 00:21

    ten Hag, the relative unknown, is on a huge ego trip with his treatment of Ronaldo. Absolutely shameful.

    • Reply posted by JR, today at 00:26

      JR replied:
      Why is that? Ronaldo has to prove himself like any other player, he is worse than a spoilt brat and is an embarrassment to utd and himself. No one wants that in their team but his arrogance is a good fit for utds arrogance anyway

  • Comment posted by Canice, today at 00:21

    He’s a United legend! United could match his wages but not his ambition. He should’ve been let go but circumstances out of his control prevented same. Another United legend fell out with United too - Keane. I’ve too many good memories of Ronaldo when United mattered. ( Glazers must be loving this - think about it ).

    • Reply posted by JR, today at 00:27

      JR replied:
      Should never have gone back

  • Comment posted by tombutcher, today at 00:20

    To be fair he got 18 in 30 PL games last season - it doesn't make his actions right but how do Rashford and Martial suddenly start ahead of him?

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 00:21

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      Ronaldo wants out

  • Comment posted by CharlieM, today at 00:19

    A rather silly little boy ... rather like a lot of his Manure team-mates. Did he get it from them? Or did they get it from him? And does anybody care?!

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 00:21

      Leanne replied:
      Just by commenting, it proves that you care very much.

  • Comment posted by JD_Toronto, today at 00:18

    January can’t come any sooner

  • Comment posted by oldmytruck, today at 00:16

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 00:16

    CR7 hissy fit.

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 00:15

    Here's an idea Erik... SACK YOURSELF YOU EGOTISTICAL DUTCHMAN! All you have done is anger as many top players as possible. Casemiro included, until today! YOU have ZERO respect for top players, just like Van Gaal and Van Marwijk and THAT is the reason why you will struggle, not just at Man United, but at bigger clubs, because you will try to destroy their philosophies.
    SACK YOURSELF!

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 00:19

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      Get off the fence will you - might get splinters in your ...

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport