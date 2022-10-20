Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group A
Paris Saint-Germain FémininesParis Saint-Germain Féminines0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women1

PSG 0-1 Chelsea: Millie Bright goal gets visitors off to winning start in Champions League

By Adam MillingtonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Millie Bright scores for Chelsea
Chelsea defender Millie Bright produced the game's only goal

Millie Bright scored the only goal as Chelsea kicked off their Champions League campaign with an impressive victory at Paris St-Germain.

The England centre-back volleyed home from close range after latching on to a well-timed Erin Cuthbert cross.

They didn't produce many more clear-cut chances but defended well.

Chelsea failed to reach the knockout stages last year but a strong defensive performance helped them beat last year's semi-finalists.

The Blues continue to be without head coach Emma Hayes, who is recovering from an emergency hysterectomy as part of her "ongoing battle with endometriosis".

They were also without creative forward Fran Kirby for the trip to Paris.

But they stepped up to the task at hand, despite the hostile atmosphere produced by PSG's ultras, and produced a positive result.

PSG and Brazil winger Neymar was among the crowd at the Stade Jean Bouin, where the noise was non-stop throughout the game.

The hosts had much of the possession but failed to find the net for the first time in 16 Champions League games.

They were lacking last season's French league top scorer, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, who tore her anterior cruciate ligament at the Euros while on international duty with France.

And Chelsea found the game's only goal when Bright peeled off her marker to rifle Cuthbert's cross into the roof of the net.

Cuthbert shines in Paris

Erin Cuthbert and Jackie Groenen
Erin Cuthbert's work-rate in midfield helped to lead Chelsea to victory

Versatile Scotland midfielder Erin Cuthbert was the engine as Chelsea's European campaign got off to a winning start.

She provided the expertly timed cross for Bright's opening goal but was integral in the middle of the park throughout the game, producing a high-effort performance to thwart PSG's attempts to go forward.

Her endeavours reduced the hosts to trying their luck from distance and nullified the threats they would otherwise have posed on the counter.

Working as part of a double-pivot alongside the equally impressive Sophie Ingle at the base of the Blues' midfield, she helped to steady the play and allow Chelsea to move forward with fluidity.

Cuthbert has also been used in both attack and defence for her side in the past.

And her previous work as a winger was evident in her excellent distribution to follow up a failed corner by expertly finding Bright at the back post.

Her work in front of the defence aided Bright and Kadeisha Buchanan behind her to produce a steely performance and limit PSG to only a single shot on target.

It was a display in marked contrast to their last appearance in the competition - when they were thrashed 4-0 by Wolfsburg last December to go out in the group stages.

General manager Paul Green, who is taking media duties in Hayes' absence, spoke before the game of getting back to basics - and they did just that.

Striker Sam Kerr also looked threatening for the Blues and she drew a smart save from Sarah Bouhaddi in the first half, but it was their defensive efforts which enabled them to edge one of Europe's strongest teams and bodes well for the chances of progressing.

It's another difficult group for the Blues this time around, with last year's quarter-finalists Real Madrid likely to make it a three-way battle to qualify. But next up for Chelsea is a home match with Albanian debutants Vllaznia next Wednesday.

Line-ups

Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 50Bouhaddi
  • 12Lawrence
  • 13IlestedtBooked at 34mins
  • 5De Almeida
  • 7Karchaoui
  • 6Jean-FrançoisSubstituted forTraoreat 79'minutes
  • 24GroenenSubstituted forCascarinoat 70'minutes
  • 8Geyoro
  • 18Fazer
  • 11Diani
  • 10Bachmann

Substitutes

  • 14Hamraoui
  • 16Picaud
  • 19Cascarino
  • 21Baltimore
  • 23Georgieva
  • 26Li
  • 28Yang
  • 35Ngueleu
  • 36Traore
  • 60Toussaint

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Berger
  • 18Mjelde
  • 4Bright
  • 26BuchananBooked at 16mins
  • 16Eriksson
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 5IngleSubstituted forPérissetat 90+2'minutes
  • 21Charles
  • 23HarderSubstituted forFlemingat 77'minutes
  • 11ReitenSubstituted forRytting Kanerydat 77'minutes
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 3Nouwen
  • 7Carter
  • 9England
  • 10James
  • 13Svitková
  • 15Périsset
  • 17Fleming
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 27Abdullina
  • 32Orman
Referee:
Ewa Augustyn

Match Stats

Home TeamParis Saint-Germain FémininesAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home6
Away15
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 0, Chelsea Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 0, Chelsea Women 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Ève Périsset replaces Sophie Ingle.

  4. Post update

    Manssita Traore (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Manssita Traore (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Grace Geyoro.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kadeisha Buchanan.

  9. Post update

    Laurina Fazer (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Amanda Ilestedt.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Élisa De Almeida.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Manssita Traore replaces Oriane Jean-François.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd replaces Guro Reiten.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jessie Fleming replaces Pernille Harder.

  17. Post update

    Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Élisa De Almeida.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sakina Karchaoui.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid Femenino11002023
2Chelsea Women11001013
3Paris Saint-Germain Féminines100101-10
4Vllaznia Femra100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies11004043
2Roma Femminile11001013
3Slavia Prague Women100101-10
4St. Pölten Women100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women11005143
2Juventus Femminile11002023
3Zürich Women100102-20
4Lyon Féminines100115-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino11009093
2FC Bayern München Ladies11002113
3Rosengård Women100112-10
4Benfica Women100109-90
View full Women's Champions League tables

