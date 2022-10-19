Chelsea were knocked out of the Women's Champions League last season with a 4-0 capitulation against Wolfsburg in their final group game.

Chelsea will need to "be at their best" to be able to progress from their Women's Champions League group, says general manager Paul Green.

The Blues, who remain without manager Emma Hayes, open their European campaign against last season's semi-finalists Paris St-Germain.

And Chelsea will be looking to start well after bowing out at the group stage last time.

As well as PSG, they will also face Real Madrid and Albanian side Vllaznia.

Green, who is taking charge of media duties while boss Hayes recovers from surgery, said: "We are in another tough group, we embrace that and we know we have to be at our best to progress.

"We didn't do that last year. We have to do the basics well and get the points necessary, which we didn't do last year."

Chelsea will be without England forward Fran Kirby and midfielder Jelena Cankovic in Paris through injury, while German midfielder Melanie Leupolz is on maternity leave.

After finishing runners-up in 2021, Chelsea disappointingly failed to reach the knockout stage last season.

A record of three wins, two draws and one loss left them behind Juventus on goal difference.

But last season's Women's Super League winners are relishing the opportunity to face Europe's best teams.

"We respect PSG, they are one of the top teams in France," Green added. "We are looking forward to the challenge.

"You have to play the top teams at some time in the competition and we really think it will stand us in good stead to build confidence for when we go to Albania and Madrid."

The Blues have happy memories of playing PSG after an injury-time goal from Maren Mjelde sent Chelsea through to the semi-finals in 2019.

And they will be hoping to draw on that experience on Thursday night as Green said: "We have an experienced team and we are looking for a professional performance.

"We have happy memories from 2019 and we are looking to draw on that experience. We are up against another top team in Europe, but we are champions in England and want to give a good account."

Players "find a way" to cope without Hayes

It will be Chelsea's second game without head coach Hayes, who is currently recovering after an emergency hysterectomy to deal with an "ongoing battle with endometriosis", with assistant manager Denise Reddy taking charge on the field in her absence.

Captain Magdalena Eriksson said she was "gutted for Emma" and the team "miss having her around".

"I don't have to do more as a captain, we have a great team, everyone has stepped up and taken more responsibility," she added. "We have to find ways to handle this period without her. We also know we have Emma from home.

"Paul and Denise are relaying her messages, they are talking a lot. We know she is watching training from home. It is a good vibe in the team. We miss Emma as a character, but we find a way."