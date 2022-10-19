Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group D
Barcelona FemeninoBarcelona Femenino6Benfica WomenBenfica Women0

Barcelona Femenino v Benfica Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Barcelona Femenino

Formation 4-3-3

  • 24Font
  • 15Bronze
  • 2Paredes
  • 4León CebriánBooked at 24mins
  • 22RábanoBooked at 54minsSubstituted forRolföat 65'minutes
  • 14BonmatíSubstituted forPinaat 66'minutes
  • 23Engen
  • 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
  • 7CrnogorcevicSubstituted forda Silva Ferreiraat 65'minutes
  • 20Oshoala
  • 9Caldentey Oliver

Substitutes

  • 3Codina
  • 6Pina
  • 8Torrejón
  • 10Hansen
  • 16Rolfö
  • 18da Silva Ferreira
  • 21Walsh
  • 27Pérez
  • 37Font

Benfica Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 66Campos Costa
  • 7Cantuário da Silva
  • 14Costa Malheiro Dias Correia
  • 15da Silva Costa
  • 71da Silva
  • 6Martins FariaSubstituted forRamos Ribeiro Nazareth Sousaat 54'minutes
  • 21Domínguez Encinas
  • 17NortonBooked at 40mins
  • 10Kliemaschewsk de Araújo
  • 9Silva SobrinhoSubstituted forManjenje Nogueira Silvaat 54'minutes
  • 20Lacasse

Substitutes

  • 1Talbert
  • 8da Silva Cintra
  • 11Negrão
  • 16Ucheibe
  • 18Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth Sousa
  • 27Santos
  • 29de Sá Pessoa Brás Nogueira
  • 33Pintassilgo
  • 77Manjenje Nogueira Silva
Referee:
Ionela Pesu

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelona FemeninoAway TeamBenfica Women
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home18
Away1
Shots on Target
Home12
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona Femenino 6, Benfica Women 0. Geyse Ferreira (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patri Guijarro.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona Femenino. Fridolina Rolfö tries a through ball, but Asisat Oshoala is caught offside.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona Femenino. Clàudia Pina replaces Aitana Bonmatí.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona Femenino. Fridolina Rolfö replaces Nuria Rábano.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona Femenino. Geyse Ferreira replaces Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona Femenino 5, Benfica Women 0. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Barcelona Femenino) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mariona Caldentey with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Patri Guijarro (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Patri Guijarro (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mariona Caldentey.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Valéria.

  10. Post update

    Kika Nazareth (Benfica Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Nuria Rábano (Barcelona Femenino).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ingrid Engen.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Benfica Women. Kika Nazareth replaces Andreia Faria.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Benfica Women. Jéssica Silva replaces Nycole Raysla.

  15. Booking

    Nuria Rábano (Barcelona Femenino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Nuria Rábano (Barcelona Femenino).

  17. Post update

    Cloé Lacasse (Benfica Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Valéria.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino).

  20. Post update

    Pauleta (Benfica Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women00000000
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines00000000
3Real Madrid Femenino00000000
4Vllaznia Femra00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma Femminile00000000
2Slavia Prague Women00000000
3St. Pölten Women00000000
4VfL Wolfsburg Ladies00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women11003123
2Juventus Femminile11002023
3Lyon Féminines100113-20
4Zürich Women100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino11006063
2FC Bayern München Ladies11002113
3Rosengård Women100112-10
4Benfica Women100106-60
View full Women's Champions League tables

