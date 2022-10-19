Barcelona Femenino v Benfica Women

Goal! Barcelona Femenino 6, Benfica Women 0. Geyse Ferreira (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patri Guijarro.
Line-ups
Barcelona Femenino
Formation 4-3-3
- 24Font
- 15Bronze
- 2Paredes
- 4León CebriánBooked at 24mins
- 22RábanoBooked at 54minsSubstituted forRolföat 65'minutes
- 14BonmatíSubstituted forPinaat 66'minutes
- 23Engen
- 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
- 7CrnogorcevicSubstituted forda Silva Ferreiraat 65'minutes
- 20Oshoala
- 9Caldentey Oliver
Substitutes
- 3Codina
- 6Pina
- 8Torrejón
- 10Hansen
- 16Rolfö
- 18da Silva Ferreira
- 21Walsh
- 27Pérez
- 37Font
Benfica Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 66Campos Costa
- 7Cantuário da Silva
- 14Costa Malheiro Dias Correia
- 15da Silva Costa
- 71da Silva
- 6Martins FariaSubstituted forRamos Ribeiro Nazareth Sousaat 54'minutes
- 21Domínguez Encinas
- 17NortonBooked at 40mins
- 10Kliemaschewsk de Araújo
- 9Silva SobrinhoSubstituted forManjenje Nogueira Silvaat 54'minutes
- 20Lacasse
Substitutes
- 1Talbert
- 8da Silva Cintra
- 11Negrão
- 16Ucheibe
- 18Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth Sousa
- 27Santos
- 29de Sá Pessoa Brás Nogueira
- 33Pintassilgo
- 77Manjenje Nogueira Silva
- Referee:
- Ionela Pesu
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Offside, Barcelona Femenino. Fridolina Rolfö tries a through ball, but Asisat Oshoala is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona Femenino. Clàudia Pina replaces Aitana Bonmatí.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona Femenino. Fridolina Rolfö replaces Nuria Rábano.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona Femenino. Geyse Ferreira replaces Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona Femenino 5, Benfica Women 0. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Barcelona Femenino) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mariona Caldentey with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Patri Guijarro (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.
Post update
Attempt saved. Patri Guijarro (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mariona Caldentey.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Valéria.
Post update
Kika Nazareth (Benfica Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Nuria Rábano (Barcelona Femenino).
Post update
Attempt saved. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ingrid Engen.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica Women. Kika Nazareth replaces Andreia Faria.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica Women. Jéssica Silva replaces Nycole Raysla.
Booking
Nuria Rábano (Barcelona Femenino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Nuria Rábano (Barcelona Femenino).
Post update
Cloé Lacasse (Benfica Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Valéria.
Post update
Foul by Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino).
Post update
Pauleta (Benfica Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.