Zürich Women v Juventus Femminile

Line-ups
Zürich Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 21Romero
- 11Riesen
- 8Stierli
- 26Vetterlein
- 15Rey
- 9Markou
- 2Mégroz
- 5Bernauer
- 17Piubel
- 24Dubs
- 20Humm
Substitutes
- 4Pando
- 6Wos
- 7Pilgrim
- 10Pinther
- 16Enz
- 19Egli
- 23Schärz
- 30Kaspar
- 31Bollmann
Juventus Femminile
Formation 4-3-3
- 16Peyraud-Magnin
- 71Lenzini
- 32Sembrant
- 23Salvai
- 13Boattin
- 77Gunnarsdóttir
- 2Pedersen
- 15Grosso
- 7Cernoia
- 10Girelli
- 5Nildén
Substitutes
- 1Aprile
- 3Gama
- 8Rosucci
- 9Cantore
- 11Bonansea
- 12Lundorf
- 19Zamanian
- 21Caruso
- 22Bonfantini
- 29Pfattner
- 33Duljan
- 38Forcinella
- Referee:
- Ainara Andrea Acevedo Dudley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Offside, Juventus Femminile. Sara Gunnarsdóttir tries a through ball, but Cristiana Girelli is caught offside.
Offside, Juventus Femminile. Linda Sembrant tries a through ball, but Cristiana Girelli is caught offside.
Julia Grosso (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Seraina Piubel (Zürich Women).
Attempt missed. Amanda Nildén (Juventus Femminile) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cristiana Girelli.
Offside, Zürich Women. Laura Vetterlein tries a through ball, but Fabienne Humm is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Valentina Cernoia (Juventus Femminile) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristiana Girelli.
Foul by Sara Gunnarsdóttir (Juventus Femminile).
Laura Vetterlein (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kim Dubs (Zürich Women).
Corner, Zürich Women. Conceded by Sofie Pedersen.
Corner, Juventus Femminile. Conceded by Marion Rey.
Offside, Juventus Femminile. Amanda Nildén tries a through ball, but Cristiana Girelli is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Seraina Piubel (Zürich Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Zürich Women. Conceded by Martina Lenzini.
Attempt missed. Laura Vetterlein (Zürich Women) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eleni Markou with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Zürich Women. Conceded by Martina Lenzini.
Attempt missed. Julia Grosso (Juventus Femminile) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Valentina Cernoia with a cross.