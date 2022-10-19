Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group C
Zürich WomenZürich Women0Juventus FemminileJuventus Femminile0

Zürich Women v Juventus Femminile

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Zürich Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 21Romero
  • 11Riesen
  • 8Stierli
  • 26Vetterlein
  • 15Rey
  • 9Markou
  • 2Mégroz
  • 5Bernauer
  • 17Piubel
  • 24Dubs
  • 20Humm

Substitutes

  • 4Pando
  • 6Wos
  • 7Pilgrim
  • 10Pinther
  • 16Enz
  • 19Egli
  • 23Schärz
  • 30Kaspar
  • 31Bollmann

Juventus Femminile

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Peyraud-Magnin
  • 71Lenzini
  • 32Sembrant
  • 23Salvai
  • 13Boattin
  • 77Gunnarsdóttir
  • 2Pedersen
  • 15Grosso
  • 7Cernoia
  • 10Girelli
  • 5Nildén

Substitutes

  • 1Aprile
  • 3Gama
  • 8Rosucci
  • 9Cantore
  • 11Bonansea
  • 12Lundorf
  • 19Zamanian
  • 21Caruso
  • 22Bonfantini
  • 29Pfattner
  • 33Duljan
  • 38Forcinella
Referee:
Ainara Andrea Acevedo Dudley

Match Stats

Home TeamZürich WomenAway TeamJuventus Femminile
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Amanda Nildén (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Juventus Femminile. Sara Gunnarsdóttir tries a through ball, but Cristiana Girelli is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Juventus Femminile. Linda Sembrant tries a through ball, but Cristiana Girelli is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Julia Grosso (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Seraina Piubel (Zürich Women).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Amanda Nildén (Juventus Femminile) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cristiana Girelli.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Zürich Women. Laura Vetterlein tries a through ball, but Fabienne Humm is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Valentina Cernoia (Juventus Femminile) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristiana Girelli.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sara Gunnarsdóttir (Juventus Femminile).

  10. Post update

    Laura Vetterlein (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kim Dubs (Zürich Women).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Zürich Women. Conceded by Sofie Pedersen.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Juventus Femminile. Conceded by Marion Rey.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Juventus Femminile. Amanda Nildén tries a through ball, but Cristiana Girelli is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Seraina Piubel (Zürich Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Zürich Women. Conceded by Martina Lenzini.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Laura Vetterlein (Zürich Women) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eleni Markou with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Zürich Women. Conceded by Martina Lenzini.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julia Grosso (Juventus Femminile) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Valentina Cernoia with a cross.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women00000000
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines00000000
3Real Madrid Femenino00000000
4Vllaznia Femra00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma Femminile00000000
2Slavia Prague Women00000000
3St. Pölten Women00000000
4VfL Wolfsburg Ladies00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus Femminile10100001
2Zürich Women10100001
3Arsenal Women00000000
4Lyon Féminines00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rosengård Women10101101
2FC Bayern München Ladies10101101
3Barcelona Femenino00000000
4Benfica Women00000000
View full Women's Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport