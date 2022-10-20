Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

The introduction of video assistant referees will change the game and alter how players are coached in Scotland, says Hibernian boss Lee Johnson.

Hibs' match against St Johnstone on Friday will be the first domestic match in Scotland to use VAR.

The technology is being rolled out across the Premiership this weekend.

"Everything can be retrospectively judged, so I think that is a real factor that is going to change games," Johnson said.

"I hope the flow can be maintained, because that is one of the best things about Scottish football - the intensity, passion, flow.

"That is where officials must be A-grade to make sure it runs smoothly."

Forty-one of the 42 SPFL clubs voted to introduce VAR this season and the initial plan was to bring it in after the World Cup break.

However, the technology has been been approved more quickly than expected.

Johnson says he is "excited" at the prospect of officials getting more help to get decisions correct.

"That's really important, particularly when managers lose their jobs on bad decisions, which has happened in the past," the Hibs boss said.

"However, in any one game - particularly the first - you are always nervous about it in the sense of 'what am I teaching my players... what am I coaching my players?'

"In the box, handballs, how are you going to defend? Are you going to put your hands behind your back? Can you jump with your arm up?

"What if you jump and get a push in the back? Making sure there are no silly little fouls on the way to a goalscoring move."

Hibs have sold out Easter Road for the match, which the club say will be their biggest home crowd for 33 years.

St Johnstone visit on the back of three straight defeats, and manager Callum Davidson hopes the focus will be on turning that around rather than any controversy about VAR.

"Hopefully it is a good game of football and it doesn't come down to decisions from the referee or VAR that affect the outcome," he said.

"You have to keep playing to the whistle, don't stop until the ball is out. You have to carry on and play the game in front of you.

"If you start thinking about decisions and what is going to happen, you might lose focus so it is about focusing on what you do as a team rather than what decisions are being made out of your control."