Europa League - Group A
Arsenal 1-0 PSV Eindhoven: Granit Xhaka scores the winner as hosts close in on last 16

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Xhaka scores
Arsenal have won their last eight matches in all competitions

Granit Xhaka scored the winner as Arsenal edged closer to the last 16 of the Europa League with a narrow win over PSV Eindhoven at Emirates Stadium.

The result leaves Mikel Arteta's side five points clear at the top of Group A after they maintained their 100% record.

It was also the Gunners' eighth successive victory in all competitions and they more than merited it in the rearranged contest that was originally scheduled to be played on 15 September but was postponed because of "severe limitations on police resources" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka had the pick of Arsenal's opportunities but some errant finishing and the performance of PSV's Argentine goalkeeper Walter Benitez made for a nervy evening.

However, Swiss international Xhaka drove a low effort into the bottom left corner from Takehiro Tomiyasu's cross to finally break the visitor's resistance.

Arsenal will confirm their progression to the knockout stage as group winners if they claim at least a point in the reverse fixture in the Netherlands next week.

Arsenal pass hardest test

The arrival of Ruud van Nistelrooy's free-scoring side at the Emirates provided Arsenal with their stiffest test in this season's Europa League.

But Arteta will be satisfied after seeing his side pass it with flying colours, with the only disappointment being that the scoreline did not truly reflect their overall dominance.

Aside from two speculative Xavi Simons efforts, PSV offered very little going forward with reported Manchester United target Cody Gakpo a peripheral figure throughout.

Instead of taking the game to their Premier League opponents, the visitors were penned back and spent much of the encounter attempting to stem the flow of Arsenal attacks.

Eddie Nketiah had six of the Gunners' 25 efforts on goal, failing to hit the target once, while Xhaka pulled a chance wide on his favoured left foot from an arguably easier position in the first half than the chance he converted.

Saka saw two powerful efforts superbly repelled by Benitez, while Jesus was also wasteful in front of goal.

The Brazilian prodded a weak left-foot effort into the arms of Benitez after weaving past two defenders and saw the former Nice goalkeeper save another goalbound effort with his foot, although by then Xhaka had thankfully intervened.

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Turner
  • 18TomiyasuSubstituted forWhiteat 76'minutes
  • 16Holding
  • 6Gabriel
  • 3TierneyBooked at 88mins
  • 23Sambi LokongaSubstituted forParteyat 67'minutes
  • 34XhakaBooked at 45mins
  • 7SakaSubstituted forNelsonat 85'minutes
  • 21Ferreira VieiraSubstituted forØdegaardat 67'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 14Nketiah
  • 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forMartinelliat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4White
  • 5Partey
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 11Martinelli
  • 12Saliba
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 24Nelson
  • 27Oliveira Alencar
  • 31Hein
  • 44Cirjan
  • 47Edwards

PSV Eindhoven

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Benítez
  • 29Mwene
  • 5Ramalho Silva
  • 4Obispo
  • 31MaxSubstituted forTezeat 66'minutes
  • 6Sangaré
  • 15GutiérrezBooked at 56mins
  • 7SimonsSubstituted forLedezmaat 90+1'minutes
  • 23VeermanSubstituted forde Jongat 77'minutes
  • 11Gakpo
  • 20TilSubstituted forMaduekeat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hoever
  • 3Teze
  • 9de Jong
  • 10Madueke
  • 16Drommel
  • 17Mauro Júnior
  • 21El Ghazi
  • 22Branthwaite
  • 24Waterman
  • 27Bakayoko
  • 33Moreira de Oliveira
  • 37Ledezma
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamPSV Eindhoven
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home25
Away4
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 1, PSV Eindhoven 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 1, PSV Eindhoven 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Phillipp Mwene.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Richard Ledezma replaces Xavi Simons.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli.

  7. Booking

    Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Booking

    Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal).

  10. Post update

    Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by André Ramalho.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Reiss Nelson replaces Bukayo Saka.

  13. Post update

    Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Phillipp Mwene (PSV Eindhoven).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bukayo Saka with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Walter Benítez.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  18. Post update

    Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal).

Comments

Join the conversation

175 comments

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 19:57

    1st gear job done, there keeper had a good game.

    I heard Arsenal are the only team to stay unbeaten in all competitions under 1 prime minister.

    What a record.

    • Reply posted by JLGC, today at 20:00

      JLGC replied:
      Funny!

  • Comment posted by merjervits, today at 19:57

    One nil to the Arsenal!! Solid display but should have converted a few more chances perhaps.

    • Reply posted by Billy McFlipFlops, today at 20:10

      Billy McFlipFlops replied:
      Yeah, great Thursday night football. A bit more grassroots than Champions League too.

  • Comment posted by week 2 name, today at 19:56

    Not a respectable goal tally for having steamrollered PSV into the turf but the win and 3pts is all that matters.

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 20:05

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      I can still remember when PSV used to strike fear in any team that had to face them. Now they are just another 2nd tier European team.

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 19:55

    I watched that calmly expecting us to score at some point. Much more assured than last season.

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 20:48

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      Well it won't last long. ARSEnil will soon crumble like they always do and the MIGHTY SPURS will overtake them and Citeh (with one trick pony Haaland) and win the league. It's coming home this year lads.
      COYS 💪🏆

  • Comment posted by AFCMickey, today at 20:06

    Job done, you could see the instant improvement once Party & Odegaard came on even though Arsenal were better throughout... Always nice to send RvN home disappointed👏

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 20:55

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      Who cares about Woolwich playing in this Mickey Mouse cup. Much better to watch the MIGHTY SPURS playing against ELITE teams in an ELITE competition!!!
      COYS 💪🏆

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 19:58

    Get in Granit Xhaka! I've always thought he is a crucial player for Arsenal & so glad he's won back the fans. Arsenal keep on that winning momentum.

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 20:03

      Steve replied:
      I do not believe that you've ALWAYS thought Xhaka was crucial for Arsenal.

  • Comment posted by Packman, today at 20:03

    8 wins in all competitions let’s keep wining this team has surprised many people, I’m 32 I never though I would witness again in my life time this kind of Arsenal again.

    • Reply posted by Hutch, today at 20:06

      Hutch replied:
      13 wins from 14 in all competitions; even better than you thought!

  • Comment posted by Philly the kid, today at 19:59

    Only a matter of time until Jesus pulls a worldy.
    The number of times he’s passed 5 people then scuffed the shot now, what a signing!

  • Comment posted by goonerjake, today at 19:59

    Great win.
    Winning breeds confidence.
    And doubt into your rivals.

    • Reply posted by LFC Are the best, today at 20:08

      LFC Are the best replied:
      Gg

  • Comment posted by name pending , today at 19:55

    Another good win, needed to be a bit more ruthless in front of goal to make it comfortable. But a good performance against a decent team

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 20:04

    To be fair all I hope for from these Thursday games is to be injury free. The rest in a bonus.

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 19:58

    They won, that’s the main objective. Yes, they do need to be more clinical, but it may well have been just one of those games.
    Maintaining momentum, building the confidence, what’s not to like?

  • Comment posted by Patto45, today at 20:01

    Still haven’t drawn a game this season.

  • Comment posted by xspy7yie, today at 20:05

    1 nil to the Aresnal 3 on the trot Adam's would be proud

  • Comment posted by Mifu , today at 19:54

    COYG

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 19:54

    Finishing needs to improve, but we'll done Arsenal for today, solid defending and now qualified for the knockout stage. We'll done today, and keep it up.

    • Reply posted by ask Google, today at 19:58

      ask Google replied:
      *well

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 19:55

    That's it, job done for now, now just concentrate on the PL now.

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 19:57

      Mate replied:
      Now now no jealousy Spuds

  • Comment posted by sunningdale5, today at 20:28

    Haven’t seen rospur in the last two nights. School night maybe?

    • Reply posted by BigLeftToe, today at 20:32

      BigLeftToe replied:
      He is crying into his milk, while mum strokes him.

  • Comment posted by Lonster, today at 20:07

    A win is a win, I'll take that and sleep well tonight

  • Comment posted by Robbo, today at 20:02

    Win, three points and qualified for the knockout stages- excellent.
    Lots of lovely link up play in the second half, unlucky not to have a few more goals. Job done for now, let’s move on!

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 20th October 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal440071612
2PSV Eindhoven421111387
3Bodø/Glimt411236-34
4Zürich4004314-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fenerbahçe431084410
2Rennes431074310
3AEK Larnaca410336-33
4Dynamo Kyiv400426-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis431084410
2Ludogorets42117527
3Roma41126514
4HJK Helsinki401318-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Union Saint-Gilloise431096310
2Sporting Braga42117527
3Union Berlin42022206
4Malmö FF400427-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad440081712
2Man Utd43016339
3Sheriff Tiraspol410337-43
4Omonia Nicosia400439-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord412112845
2FC Midtjylland41219635
3Lazio412179-25
4SK Sturm Graz412138-55

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Freiburg44001111012
2FK Qarabag42117257
3Nantes4103210-83
4Olympiakos401318-71

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ferencvárosi TC43017709
2Trabzonspor42029726
3Monaco420246-26
4Red Star Belgrade41036603
View full Europa League tables

