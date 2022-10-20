Match ends, Arsenal 1, PSV Eindhoven 0.
Granit Xhaka scored the winner as Arsenal edged closer to the last 16 of the Europa League with a narrow win over PSV Eindhoven at Emirates Stadium.
The result leaves Mikel Arteta's side five points clear at the top of Group A after they maintained their 100% record.
It was also the Gunners' eighth successive victory in all competitions and they more than merited it in the rearranged contest that was originally scheduled to be played on 15 September but was postponed because of "severe limitations on police resources" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka had the pick of Arsenal's opportunities but some errant finishing and the performance of PSV's Argentine goalkeeper Walter Benitez made for a nervy evening.
However, Swiss international Xhaka drove a low effort into the bottom left corner from Takehiro Tomiyasu's cross to finally break the visitor's resistance.
Arsenal will confirm their progression to the knockout stage as group winners if they claim at least a point in the reverse fixture in the Netherlands next week.
Arsenal pass hardest test
The arrival of Ruud van Nistelrooy's free-scoring side at the Emirates provided Arsenal with their stiffest test in this season's Europa League.
But Arteta will be satisfied after seeing his side pass it with flying colours, with the only disappointment being that the scoreline did not truly reflect their overall dominance.
Aside from two speculative Xavi Simons efforts, PSV offered very little going forward with reported Manchester United target Cody Gakpo a peripheral figure throughout.
Instead of taking the game to their Premier League opponents, the visitors were penned back and spent much of the encounter attempting to stem the flow of Arsenal attacks.
Eddie Nketiah had six of the Gunners' 25 efforts on goal, failing to hit the target once, while Xhaka pulled a chance wide on his favoured left foot from an arguably easier position in the first half than the chance he converted.
Saka saw two powerful efforts superbly repelled by Benitez, while Jesus was also wasteful in front of goal.
The Brazilian prodded a weak left-foot effort into the arms of Benitez after weaving past two defenders and saw the former Nice goalkeeper save another goalbound effort with his foot, although by then Xhaka had thankfully intervened.
Line-ups
Arsenal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Turner
- 18TomiyasuSubstituted forWhiteat 76'minutes
- 16Holding
- 6Gabriel
- 3TierneyBooked at 88mins
- 23Sambi LokongaSubstituted forParteyat 67'minutes
- 34XhakaBooked at 45mins
- 7SakaSubstituted forNelsonat 85'minutes
- 21Ferreira VieiraSubstituted forØdegaardat 67'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 14Nketiah
- 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forMartinelliat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ramsdale
- 4White
- 5Partey
- 8Ødegaard
- 11Martinelli
- 12Saliba
- 17Cédric Soares
- 24Nelson
- 27Oliveira Alencar
- 31Hein
- 44Cirjan
- 47Edwards
PSV Eindhoven
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Benítez
- 29Mwene
- 5Ramalho Silva
- 4Obispo
- 31MaxSubstituted forTezeat 66'minutes
- 6Sangaré
- 15GutiérrezBooked at 56mins
- 7SimonsSubstituted forLedezmaat 90+1'minutes
- 23VeermanSubstituted forde Jongat 77'minutes
- 11Gakpo
- 20TilSubstituted forMaduekeat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hoever
- 3Teze
- 9de Jong
- 10Madueke
- 16Drommel
- 17Mauro Júnior
- 21El Ghazi
- 22Branthwaite
- 24Waterman
- 27Bakayoko
- 33Moreira de Oliveira
- 37Ledezma
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 1, PSV Eindhoven 0.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Phillipp Mwene.
Post update
Hand ball by Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven).
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Richard Ledezma replaces Xavi Simons.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli.
Booking
Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal).
Post update
Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by André Ramalho.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Reiss Nelson replaces Bukayo Saka.
Post update
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Phillipp Mwene (PSV Eindhoven).
Post update
Attempt missed. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bukayo Saka with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Walter Benítez.
Post update
Attempt saved. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven).
Post update
Foul by Thomas Partey (Arsenal).
