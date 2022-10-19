Close menu
Europa League - Group A
ArsenalArsenal18:00PSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven
Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven: Gabriel Martinelli & Oleksandr Zinchenko injury doubts in Europa League

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Arsenal
Arsenal won 2-1 at FC Zurich, then beat Bodo Glimt 3-0 at Emirates Stadium before winning the reverse tie 1-0
Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven
Date: Thursday, 20 October. Time: 18:00 BST. Venue: Emirates Stadium, London.
Coverage: Listen on BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Arsenal will make late checks on the fitness of forward Gabriel Martinelli and full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko for their home Europa League game against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.

The pair missed training but boss Mikel Arteta said they were not ruled out.

Martinelli played throughout Sunday's 1-0 victory at Leeds, but Zinchenko has missed four matches with a calf injury.

The Gunners would reach the knockout phase with a draw, while victory would take them close to winning Group A.

This game was due to be played on 15 September but was postponed because of "severe limitations on police resources" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Arsenal
Arsenal had been due to play Manchester City in the Premier League this midweek, but instead will face PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League

Premier League leaders Arsenal are top of Group A with three wins from three games, scoring six times and only conceding once, while PSV are second with two victories and a draw from their three matches.

The Europa League group winners advance into the last 16 in March, but the runners-up will have a two-legged play-off in February against a side that finishes third in the Champions League groups.

As it stands, potential opponents for Europa League runners-up include Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan.

If Arsenal beat PSV then the Gunners would only need a draw in the rematch in the Netherlands on 27 October to finish top of the group, and Arteta wanted his side to avoid a play-off.

"When you have a chance to take advantage you have to do it," said Arteta."You don't know what happens in the next game. It will be a really tough match.

"Where we want to be is at the top and the best team in this country.

"In order to do that you will meet teams that want to beat you and build that rivalry to a different level. We are already experiencing things like that."

PSV are second in the Dutch Eredivisie, one point behind leaders Ajax, have scored 35 goals in 10 domestic games and are managed by former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

"They are a really good team," added Arteta. "What Ruud has done, the way they play, the amount of goals they score, they are really dangerous."

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 20th October 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal33006159
2PSV Eindhoven321011297
3Bodø/Glimt411236-34
4Zürich4004314-110

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fenerbahçe431084410
2Rennes431074310
3AEK Larnaca410336-33
4Dynamo Kyiv400426-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis431084410
2Ludogorets42117527
3Roma41126514
4HJK Helsinki401318-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Union Saint-Gilloise431096310
2Sporting Braga42117527
3Union Berlin42022206
4Malmö FF400427-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad440081712
2Man Utd43016339
3Sheriff Tiraspol410337-43
4Omonia Nicosia400439-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord412112845
2FC Midtjylland41219635
3Lazio412179-25
4SK Sturm Graz412138-55

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Freiburg44001111012
2FK Qarabag42117257
3Nantes4103210-83
4Olympiakos401318-71

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ferencvárosi TC43017709
2Trabzonspor42029726
3Monaco420246-26
4Red Star Belgrade41036603
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport