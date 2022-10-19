Last updated on .From the section European Football

Arsenal won 2-1 at FC Zurich, then beat Bodo Glimt 3-0 at Emirates Stadium before winning the reverse tie 1-0

Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven Date: Thursday, 20 October. Time: 18:00 BST. Venue: Emirates Stadium, London. Coverage: Listen on BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Arsenal will make late checks on the fitness of forward Gabriel Martinelli and full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko for their home Europa League game against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.

The pair missed training but boss Mikel Arteta said they were not ruled out.

Martinelli played throughout Sunday's 1-0 victory at Leeds, but Zinchenko has missed four matches with a calf injury.

The Gunners would reach the knockout phase with a draw, while victory would take them close to winning Group A.

This game was due to be played on 15 September but was postponed because of "severe limitations on police resources" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Premier League leaders Arsenal are top of Group A with three wins from three games, scoring six times and only conceding once, while PSV are second with two victories and a draw from their three matches.

The Europa League group winners advance into the last 16 in March, but the runners-up will have a two-legged play-off in February against a side that finishes third in the Champions League groups.

As it stands, potential opponents for Europa League runners-up include Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan.

If Arsenal beat PSV then the Gunners would only need a draw in the rematch in the Netherlands on 27 October to finish top of the group, and Arteta wanted his side to avoid a play-off.

"When you have a chance to take advantage you have to do it," said Arteta."You don't know what happens in the next game. It will be a really tough match.

"Where we want to be is at the top and the best team in this country.

"In order to do that you will meet teams that want to beat you and build that rivalry to a different level. We are already experiencing things like that."

PSV are second in the Dutch Eredivisie, one point behind leaders Ajax, have scored 35 goals in 10 domestic games and are managed by former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

"They are a really good team," added Arteta. "What Ruud has done, the way they play, the amount of goals they score, they are really dangerous."