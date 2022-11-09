Last updated on .From the section England

England manager Gareth Southgate will not have the usual lengthy pre-tournament build-up with his squad

England manager Gareth Southgate names his 26-man World Cup squad on Thursday - so what are the main talking points?

Unlike previous World Cups there are no pre-tournament friendlies where you can whittle things down. The squad named on Thursday afternoon will be the definitive one for Qatar - even though it is announced before the final round of Premier League games this weekend.

The World Cup runs from 20 November to 18 December.

There are plenty of conundrums for Southgate to tackle; we highlight some of his big issues and you can have your say.

Who will take advantage of full-back injuries?

Will Kyle Walker be fit in time?

Gareth Southgate initially named four right-backs in his Euro 2020 squad - although Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruled out through injury afterwards.

Alexander-Arnold's patchy form this season means he could be in danger of exclusion for Qatar.

But it all depends on the injury status of Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Chelsea's Reece James, who have both been out for some time.

Walker has not played in over a month and has had groin surgery, while James was practically ruled out with a knee injury last month but has since started jogging and could yet be fit.

Newcastle's Kieran Trippier is the only right-back who can be pretty certain of being on the plane. Ben White, who has spent much of his career in central defence, has played the whole season at right-back for Arsenal so could be an option too.

Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, who won two caps this year, is also ruled out.

The biggest issue is now at left-back, with Chelsea's Ben Chilwell ruled out with a hamstring injury.

That would leave Manchester United's Luke Shaw as the only regular option in that position.

Leicester City's James Justin, Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell, Brentford's Rico Henry, Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon, Newcastle United's Dan Burn and West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell are some of the alternatives.

Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi can also play on the left, which boosts his hopes of a call-up.

Harry Maguire, despite struggling to get a game for Manchester United, and Manchester City's John Stones are certain to go.

Other central defensive candidates are Tottenham's Eric Dier, Everton's Conor Coady and Milan's Fikayo Tomori. Roma's Chris Smalling and Everton's James Tarkowski would be bolters.

Who could be a wildcard in midfield or the wing?

Can Jude Bellingham make himself a teenage World Cup star?

Several midfielders are automatically on the plane - Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, West Ham's Declan Rice, Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, Chelsea's Mason Mount and Manchester City's Phil Foden.

Who else could go as a central midfielder? Southampton captain and set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse, or how about Conor Gallagher of Chelsea?

City's Kalvin Phillips could yet be on the plane if he recovers from a shoulder injury in time, although he has not played since September.

With a 26-man squad allowed instead of the usual 23 players, Southgate has the option to bring in a wildcard or two.

A 2022 Theo Walcott if you will. Although bringing Walcott would be a real surprise...

Among those generating the most noise are Leicester's attacking midfielder James Maddison, who won his only cap in 2019, and Crystal Palace's uncapped winger Eberechi Eze.

Another candidate could be West Ham's Jarrod Bowen.

On the wing, Chelsea's Raheem Sterling is still surely going to go despite his iffy form this season. Bukayo Saka of Arsenal is also expected to go. Manchester City's Jack Grealish looks more likely to get the nod than Manchester United's Jadon Sancho.

Who will go with Kane up front?

Harry Kane is going to Qatar, but who will the other strikers be?

The big question is who goes as back-up to (or perhaps to play alongside) Harry Kane up front?

England captain Kane, who won the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot, is a guaranteed starter.

Marcus Rashford's rebirth at Manchester United this season has made him a strong contender, despite not playing for England since Euro 2020.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is generating a lot of noise at the moment, with a load of Premier League goals in 2022 and a wonderful penalty record. He has netted all 20 penalties he has taken for the Bees.

Newcastle's Callum Wilson and Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin have returned from injury in time to be in contention - although Calvert-Lewin picked up a knock last weekend.

Tammy Abraham has only scored three goals for Roma this season, which may be a problem.

Who will be the back-up goalkeeper?

Jordan Pickford will start in goal for England barring injuries - but who will be on the bench with Nick Pope?

Everton's Jordan Pickford and Newcastle's Nick Pope are the undoubted first and second-choice England keepers in that order.

But the question is who goes with them?

Aaron Ramsdale, who has helped Arsenal to the top of the Premier League title, will hope to be on the plane to Qatar.

At the other end of the table, Dean Henderson is finally getting regular game time on loan at Nottingham Forest from Manchester United. However he has conceded more goals than any other Premier League keeper this season.

Fraser Forster and Sam Johnstone were both named in England squads earlier this year but with no Premier League appearances this season, neither player will be going to Qatar.