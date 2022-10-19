Close menu

Michail Antonio: West Ham forward says VAR 'has made refereeing worse'

Newcastle's Callum Wilson goes down under a challenge from Manchester United's Raphael Varane
West Ham's Michail Antonio says VAR has "made refereeing worse" as referees now have "something to fall back on".

The Jamaica striker referenced the standard of officiating in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday.

He also complained about refereeing in the Hammers' draw at Southampton, after which his manager David Moyes said the VAR "needs to go to Specsavers".

"Consistency is what you want," Antonio told The Footballer's Football Podcast, with Newcastle striker Callum Wilson.

Antonio says Romain Perraud's opening goal in their 1-1 draw should not have stood as the referee Peter Bankes accidentally blocked Jarrod Bowen's path to the ball, while claiming Kyle Walker-Peters had committed a foul throw in the build-up - but a VAR check allowed the goal to stand.

Officials said it was a foul throw and the rules also state a referee cannot stop a game unless the ball actually hits him.

Antonio added: "I honestly feel VAR's made the refereeing worse, because they have something to fall back on. They go, 'alright, if I get the decision wrong, VAR will get the decision right'.

"It gives them the comfort of, 'I can leave it to VAR and if they mess it up, they're in more trouble than I am because they're looking at a video, whereas I'm watching it live'."

This season has already seen a number of controversial VAR and refereeing decisions.

Earlier this month Tottenham manager Antonio Conte suggested refereeing and VAR in England is not at the required level.

In September, the PGMOL effectively accepted controversial VAR decisions made at Chelsea and Newcastle were wrong, while this month VAR decisions surrounding the handball rule dominated a weekend's action.

However, as the discussion around the abuse of referees in grassroots football has also been high on the recent agenda, some have criticised negative media punditry around officials at the top of the sport as a contributing factor to behaviour at lower levels.

A study by data specialists Nielsen Gracenote found that by the end of September, Premier League referees on average had showed fewer red cards than other major European leagues.

Referees in England were also found to have awarded far fewer fouls (1,350) than other leagues.

Premier League clubs were informed of match officials maintaining a higher threshold regarding contact at the start of the season in order to make the game flow, a point made by video referee Mike Dean earlier this season.

In August, he told the Daily Mailexternal-link that "referees are under orders this season to let games flow as freely and legally as possible and that cannot happen when they're blowing for free-kicks all the time".

Dean said: "Innocuous stoppages prevent fans from seeing a free-flowing game of top-flight football. We're applying a higher threshold for fouls. The players, managers and clubs know about this approach, too. They all had this info shared before the season's start and have taken to it well."

Wilson, who felt he should have been awarded a penalty after a challenge by Raphael Varane in Sunday's goalless draw against Manchester United, added: "One of the United players said to me, 'what's happened to the standard of referees in this country?' That's from a foreign player, saying that to me.

"I got wiped out, the defenders on their team are saying that should have been a penalty. I'm thinking, so, I get taken out, I don't even get up and start appealing now, because I'm just fed up of like going mad at the referees.

"If the ref's missed it, I'm thinking VAR's going to step in and do their job. I'm waiting for the ball to go out of play and then I say, 'what you saying ref?' He's like, 'it's never a penalty'.

'Klopp's red card should be rescinded'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was sent off late in their game after berating a referee's assistant when a foul was not given for a challenge on Mohamed Salah.

He apologised for his reaction in his post-match comments and was charged by the Football Association on Tuesday.

The incident came on a weekend where Merseyside Youth League games were postponed amid ongoing issues with referee abuse.

Following Sunday's incident, a referees' charity called for an inquiry into the touchline behaviour of managers, with Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and Everton boss Frank Lampard saying managers have a "responsibility" to behave.

West Ham boss Moyes defended Klopp and said: "We all have great respect for referees. I hope they will understand that for 90 minutes we can lose our heads a little bit."

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch and Arsenal's Mikel Arteta similarly tackled the subject at their news conferences on Wednesday. Both admitted they could become heated on the touchline but agreed they needed to improve and stressed the need to respect referees.

Antonio said Klopp's "embarrassing" red card should be "rescinded" and said he understood the German's reaction.

"The Liverpool game was a wrestling match," he added. "The fouls I was seeing on the pitch and the referee was just waving it on, I couldn't believe it.

"There were so many situations where it should have been fouls, Klopp's not getting the fouls, loses his mind, shouts at the linesman because it's right in front of the linesman's face and then they send him off.

"At the end of the day, if you're doing your job right, he doesn't react that way and he doesn't get sent off. This is a massive game in the season, You can't mess it up that way."

In the first half, Manchester City had a Phil Foden goal that would have put his side ahead ruled out by VAR for an Erling Haaland foul on Fabinho.

Speaking after the game, City boss Pep Guardiola said the referee had told his assistant and Klopp that "he was not going to make fouls unless it was clear".

"All the game it was 'play on' and 'play on' - except the goal we scored," said Guardiola, adding that his team did not lose the game due to the decision.

Klopp said he spoke to referee Anthony Taylor after the match, adding: "The whole game led to that a little bit. It was a very, very intense game with a lot of decisions we didn't understand on both sides.

"This for me was like the one drop that made the bucket overflow. I'm not happy with my reaction but that's the way it was and everybody saw it."

  • Comment posted by Jeremy, today at 18:50

    Antonio's comment on Klopp's red card is unacceptable. Antonio is effectively saying it's OK for managers to scream at referees and fourth officials - and even Klopp himself said he deserved the red card. Is it surprising that there is so much abuse towards referees when players say that such behaviour is acceptable? Players need to own their actions and not fall back on "passion" as an excuse.

    • Reply posted by someone, today at 19:03

      someone replied:
      Referees should do a much better job. Too many times they are inconsistent. You can lose a game or even your job based on their decisions, but no one can touch them. I can understand one or two decisions being wrong, they are human after all, but too many times decisions are outrageous. And VAR people should do a much better job. VAR is not the problem but people around it.

  • Comment posted by keep going, today at 18:43

    Not a Hammer, but agree 100%... some of the refereing has been down right pathetic.

    But tbh only reason VAR was introduced, was the constant focus on inchess decisions by pundits, fans, managers and players alike, so we all got, what we wished for...

    Unfortunately it was not as good as hoped for.

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 19:40

      Woo87 replied:
      No one dares go against the internet mob, they don't even watch the games but they wont have any talk of VAR being removed. Also sick of hearing pundits say "VAR isn't going anywhere" who put them in charge and why do so many people listen to them?

  • Comment posted by Chris Cornell, today at 18:53

    VAR wouldn't be needed so much if footballers weren't such cheats.

    • Reply posted by William, today at 18:58

      William replied:
      VAR or it"s equivalent is used in Cricket, Rugby League, Rugby Union and many other sports. Are they all cheats then?

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 18:53

    I don't agree VAR has made the level of officiating worse as it gets a lot of things right that would otherwise be missed. The problem is that with the technology available & the fact that every decision can be scrutinized, you'd expect a lot more common sense to be applied with the borderline decisions. So if a VAR decision proves to be baffling to all & sundry they're clearly not up to the job.

  • Comment posted by still_laughing , today at 18:43

    Was going to suggest ex pros run VAR with their knowledge being of help.
    But Joe Public can see the blatant errors.
    Just need people competent, to make the right decision.

    • Reply posted by Quiverbow, today at 18:55

      Quiverbow replied:
      An ex-pro would need to know the laws first but none of them do. As for the right decision, would that be one you agree with?

  • Comment posted by Andy M, today at 18:53

    VAR was lauded as the means to take the uncertainty out of some refereeing dcisions. All it's managed to do is turn some molehills into mountains while making a mockery of the handball and offside rules!!
    At its heart football is simple game. VAR is rapidly ruining it by making the simple complicated. I would rather keep human error as an integral part of the game than the current VAR-led shambles

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 19:45

      Woo87 replied:
      1000%

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 18:50

    So it’s ok to lose your heads a bit for 90 minutes and see kids and parents verbally abusing refs?

    Said it on here before - last u12s game I did (as a favour) I abandoned before half time due to not wanting my free time being shouted at by Neanderthals. Kids included.

    Doesn’t happen in rugby. Why? Because players and people on the touch line are educated. And also educated not to do it.

    • Reply posted by Councillor for SD, today at 18:53

      Councillor for SD replied:

  • Comment posted by William, today at 18:55

    Had to laugh at fat Frankie telling us how managers have to behave on the touchline. He thinks we have forgotten his histrionics at Anfield while Chelsea manager

  • Comment posted by RememberScarborough, today at 18:59

    The behaviour of both managers at Anfield was beyond disgusting but making contact with the assistant was a new low. If the officials had behaved like the managers they would have been banned for life. Time for players and managers to be held to the same standard as the officials because anything else is just cowardly.

    • Reply posted by Jeremy, today at 19:09

      Jeremy replied:
      Spot on!

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 18:55

    The refereeing is shocking at the moment - there's an absolute need to move the VAR to an independent body of officials that don't spend time socially with our referees. Perhaps get the German league to VAR ours and our officials to VAR for another nation?

    The behaviour of players and managers is also shocking and there really ought to be an avalanche of cards and suspensions until it changes.

  • Comment posted by Dante, today at 18:53

    Var is overused and time consuming. But my main complaint is the standard of refereeing overall. What is handball in one match isn't in another, what is a foul in one match isn't in another. Consider they all learn from the same book, there shouldn't be any of these issues. Also, take the foul on Salah. Klopps reaction was overboard, but the linesman was right there, how could he not see it?

    • Reply posted by Quiverbow, today at 18:59

      Quiverbow replied:
      Quite simple really. It is in "the opinion of the match referee".

  • Comment posted by chickabump, today at 18:50

    Thats because football SOMEHOW cant use it correctly.
    Sports that are faster or more violent or have more players or have more goals or shots or incidents or a faster ball/puck/object or a smaller goal ALLLLL use VAR and have done perfectly for years.

    Yet football with the worst sporting fanbase in the world and the most money, fails.

    • Reply posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 18:53

      JustPassingTheTime replied:
      Given the article that you're commenting on, you're either:
      A- a football fan and therefore "the worst" type of fans.
      B- reading articles which don't interesting you then passing judgement.
      Mind you, the first half of your comment was good, you just ruined it with the attack on fans.

  • Comment posted by Councillor for SD, today at 18:42

    Why do the media call it VAR all the the time instead of naming the ref using it? It isn't a system, it's just camera angles to help a fully qualified ref, they are hiding behind an acronym! All the angles and replays should make the job easier, stop masking incompetence by saying it's VAR, it isn't.

    • Reply posted by dgj, today at 19:00

      dgj replied:
      Well said.
      TMO in Rugby works well enough, and is used effectively.
      The onfield decision stands, if there is any doubt.
      It's the same in cricket.
      But not all football referees stand up for their decisions.

  • Comment posted by Quinnyy, today at 18:37

    Facts. They make awful decisions now knowing they can be bailed out.

    The real problem though is the people in charge of it

  • Comment posted by Lord Toffingham, today at 18:50

    Let’s not vilify the referees too much. Some of the comments from managers/players clearly show they don’t actually know what the rules are.

  • Comment posted by stevie, today at 18:36

    Hate VAR, really has torn the excitement out of the game. As many mistakes made now as there were without it, so get rid.

    • Reply posted by chickabump, today at 18:38

      chickabump replied:
      I bet you want the rope across the finish line back at the Olympics too

  • Comment posted by StMatts, today at 19:24

    The "play on" guideline was a big contributor to the chaos on Sunday at Anfield. What status does this have? Did the fans expect it? Does it include deliberate attempts to bring down the opponent? What if you try to bring him down, fail to and he gives the ball away and it leads to a goal. That is a variant on the Haaland foul which was only spotted by VAR. Chaos.

    • Reply posted by Moaning about moaners moans about moaners, today at 19:34

      Moaning about moaners moans about moaners replied:
      Yes, the pundits were saying how wonderful it was that the referee was letting the game flow. But there is little point if goals are then going to be disallowed.
      There is an acceptable level of contact and I thought EH"s pull was on par with what a striker expects from a defender when shooting for goal and it was a couple of passes before the goal!
      Liverpool lucky again!

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 19:10

    😴😴😴😴 Bored of average players getting a podcast and jumping on bandwagons to get their five minutes.

    It's these sports personalitys that are dramatising and exaggerating things for exposure and entertainment.

    Maybe stick to your day job and knuckle down at work rather than whinging.

  • Comment posted by gubby allen, today at 19:03

    How can anyone seriously say that "all managers or players want is consistency" after this weekend?

    West Ham manager angry and players surrounding the referee for not getting a penalty for a wrestling foul.

    Bournemouth manager angry and players surrounding the referee for having had a penalty given, for the EXACT SAME wrestling foul.

    If one decision is diabolical the other must be spot on?

    • Reply posted by wimboway, today at 19:13

      wimboway replied:
      Man Utd players surrounding the ref against Newcastle, Liverpool did it against City. I’ve seen Villa and Brighton both do it against Forest over absolutely nothing incidents as well.

      Antonio is talking absolute rubbish. The goal against them broke no laws, perhaps he should read and learn them first.

  • Comment posted by The Poison Pixie, today at 18:41

    I notice Antonio hasnt mentioned his goal against Fulham which was allowed to stand despite him clearly using his hand to control the ball while Rashford had one disallowed the same day for a much softer handball.

