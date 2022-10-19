Lewis Young has a 100% win record across two matches as interim Crawley Town manager

Crawley Town co-owner Preston Johnson says there is no timeframe for hiring manager Kevin Betsy's replacement but interim boss Lewis Young is under consideration for the job.

The former assistant manager, 33, has won both his games in charge since taking over following Betsy's sacking.

Crawley are currently 23rd in League Two with nine points from 13 games and host Mansfield on Saturday.

"We want to give Lewis Young an opportunity himself," said Johnson.

"We want to speak to him as a candidate as well as the others we've already spoken to, and some others that we'll be speaking to this week."

The Reds ended a five-match losing run with victory over Newport last weekend and followed that up with a 5-2 win over Aston Villa Under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy on Tuesday.

"Lewis is doing a fantastic job," Johnson told BBC Radio Surrey. "We saw after the first goal on Saturday all the players ran over to Lewis, gave him a big hug and celebrated with him.

"They told us they're going to play 100% for him so that goes a long way for our trust in him."

Betsy, 44 was recruited in the summer as a replacement for John Yems, who left following racism and discriminatory conduct allegations.

However, former Arsenal Under-23s boss Betsy won just one of his 12 league games in charge and was dismissed after four months, with the club bottom of the English Football League.

Johnson has revealed he and the club's owners, Wagmi United, gave Betsy six games to save his job.

"We thought 12 matches was enough time to make a decision," he said.

"But fans were calling for him [to go] four or five games in, which we didn't think was an optimal way to go.

"We gave him a goal after six games and said 'let's throw these first six out, this is what we need to get in these next six,' and we didn't get there and were last in the table and we had to make a change."

He added there was no timetable for making a permanent hire but said the club was looking for a appointment that could "raise the club's floor" and ensure survival this season.