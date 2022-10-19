Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Jamie Reed has represented Wales at semi-professional level

Cymru Premier strugglers Airbus UK have appointed Jamie Reed as their new manager.

Reed, who started at Wrexham, played for clubs including Aberystwyth, Bangor City, TNS, Llandudno, Rhyl and Cefn Druids.

He also played in the National League with York City and Chester.

"I'm really looking forward to the challenge and I'm looking to bring the whole club together to move forward," he said.

The Flintshire-based club, who parted company with previous manager Steve O'Shaughnessy in September, are bottom of the Cymru Premier after they were promoted last season.

The side are yet to win in the league this suffered a further blow when they were deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player in a game against Caernarfon.