All of Josh Tomlinson's appearances for Northampton to date have so far come in the EFL Trophy

Northampton Town's Josh Tomlinson says he "couldn't think straight" when celebrating his goal against Arsenal's under-21 side that made him the Cobblers' youngest ever scorer.

A year after becoming the club's youngest ever player when he made his first-team debut at the age of 15, he hit the net in historic fashion.

At 16 years and 321 days, he beat Jimmy Benton's previous record - set in 1992 - by almost two months.

"I was overjoyed," Tomlinson said.

"Luckily it went in and I wheeled away in celebration."

When asked by BBC Radio Northampton what it meant to become the club's youngest ever scorer, Tomlinson simply replied with "wow".

"It means everything, really," he continued.

"I've been at this club since I was eight and I've progressed up the ranks - I was the youngest player and now being the youngest goal scorer means a lot.

"I'm buzzing to get the goal and hopefully there will be many more to come."

Tomlinson's header after just eight minutes at Sixfields gave the Cobblers the ideal start against Arsenal Under-21s, but three second-half goals from the Gunners sealed a 3-1 win that took them through to the last 32 in second place in the group.

Northampton themselves opted for youth against the young Gunners, with 12 teenagers in the 17-man squad - with nine of them on the pitch at the end of the game.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady said the goal from Tomlinson was "a real positive for the football club".

"For him to get his first senior goal at the age of 16 is just incredible," Brady said. "It's a real special moment for all the academy really."

Tomlinson celebrated the goal with academy team-mates in the tunnel at half-time and was pleased to have family and friends in the stadium to watch, but he is determined that his header is seen by as many people as possible.

"I know a few people were watching at home, so hopefully everyone has seen it... or I'll make sure they see it in the coming days," he laughed.