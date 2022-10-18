Last updated on .From the section Football

A firework went off close to Carlisle goalkeeper Michael Kelly

A man has been arrested after a firework was thrown onto the pitch during the Cumbrian derby between Barrow and Carlisle in the EFL Trophy.

The Group G game was halted after three minutes when the pyrotechnic landed in the penalty area and exploded near Carlisle goalkeeper Michael Kelly as he was about to take a goal kick.

There was a 17-minute delay to the match at Holker Street and an arrest was subsequently made by Cumbria Police.

Barrow have vowed to ban the culprit for life, saying in a statement that the club "strongly condemns this behaviour" and "has a zero tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour, including the use of pyrotechnics".

The game was eventually won 2-0 by the hosts thanks to goals from Josh Kay and Sam Foley in the final 20 minutes, to ensure they progressed to the last 32.

Elsewhere in the tournament, Everton Under-21s romped to top spot in Group A with a 6-0 win at Hartlepool. Thomas Christopher-Cannon and Stanley Mills scored two apiece for Toffees, who were 3-0 up after 28 minutes.

Morecambe will join them in the last 32 after finishing second despite being losing 2-1 at Harrogate Town. Finn O'Boyle cancelled out Morecambe's early opener through Adam Mayor and Miles Welch-Hayes snatched the winner in the sixth minute of added time.

Bolton Wanderers knocked Leeds United Under-21s out of the competition, beating them 3-0 to top Group B.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson fired Bolton into an early lead and Amadou Bakayoko and Kieran Sadlier added late goals.

Tranmere beat Crewe 1-0 to secure second spot. Elliott Nevitt was the scorer for Rovers 18 minutes from time.

Port Vale left it late to beat Wolves Under-21s 2-0 and secure first place in Group C. Mal Benning and Mipo Odubeko scored in the final 10 minutes as Vale kept a third straight clean sheet.

Stockport had to settle for third despite a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury, secured by a downward header from Ryan Johnson after just two minutes.

Salford secured top spot in Group D despite a last-gasp Rochdale equaliser from Liam Kelly in a 2-2 draw.

Rochdale led at the break through Ian Henderson's strike but Elliot SImoes and Callum Hendry turned the game on its head with two goals in as many minutes before Kelly struck in stoppage time. Salford won a penalty shoot-out 4-2 for a bonus point.

Accrington came second courtesy of a 3-2 win over Liverpool Under-21s, who finished bottom and pointless. Tommy Leigh scored in either half, with Ryan Astley also on target in the first-ever meeting between the clubs. Liverpool bagged two stoppage-time consolation goals.

Lincoln City won Group E after goals in either half from Danny Mandroiu and Freddie Draper, their first for the club, proved enough to beat Newcastle Under-21s 2-0.

The Magpies finished bottom, with Barnsley joining the Imps in the next round, a point ahead of Doncaster.

Manchester City Under-21s look primed to top Group F after beating Derby 3-1.

Carlos Borges put City ahead and though the Rams levelled before the break through David McGoldrick, Borges netted his second and a late own goal sealed the win. City can overhaul leaders Mansfield by virtue of winning their game in hand against Grimsby.

Manchester United Under-21s topped Group G ahead of Barrow after a rollercoaster tie at Fleetwood.

Charlie McNeill converted a penalty to put United ahead in the first half, but Carlos Mendes-Gomes and Joe Garner scored in the space of four second-half minutes to turn the tie around. It needed Shola Shoretire to snatch a leveller two minutes into added time to ensure a share of the points, though Town got revenge in the bonus point shootout, winning 5-4 on spot-kicks.

Burton ensured top spot in Group H with a 4-0 cruise at home to Bradford to make it maximum points from three games.

Joe Powell and Victor Adeboyejo made it 2-0 after 20 minutes and Deji Oshilaja added a sublime third before Mustapha Carayol completed the rout.

Despite the loss, Bradford go through in second, a point ahead of Sheffield Wednesday, who beat Leicester Under-21s 2-0 thanks to goals in either half from Calum Paterson and Will Trueman.

Crawley gave themselves hope of qualifying from Group J after coming from behind to beat Aston Villa Under-21s 5-2.

Seb Revan's stunner gave Villa the lead but Jayden Davis levelled with a fine strike of his own and Aramide Oteh scored either side of the break.

Crawley need leaders AFC Wimbledon to beat Portsmouth in their rearranged game to ensure they progress in second place.

MK Dons topped Group K after a 2-0 win against Walsall, Harry Lawrence and Nathan Holland getting the goals.

Cheltenham progressed along with them, despite going down 3-1 at home to West Ham Under-21s, who missed out on qualification on goal difference.

Stevenage needed just a point against Tottenham Under-21s to finish top of Group L, but they took all three.

Jordan Roberts broke the deadlock inside half an hour, while Spurs saw Nile John sent off for a second booking late on.

Peterborough went through in second after Jonson Clarke-Harris salvaged a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Wycombe, for whom Daryl Horgan had broken the deadlock on the hour.

An added-time winner from Niall Ennis gave Plymouth a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace Under-21s to go through as Group M winners

Swindon ended up pointless after playing more than an hour with 10 men in a 3-0 loss at Bristol Rovers after Ciaran Brennan picked up two early bookings.

Rovers made them pay, with Ryan Loft chipping the first, Harry Anderson lashing the second and Luke McCormick adding a third to secure qualification in second, a point behind Argyle.

Forest Green Rovers secured top spot in Group N with a comprehensive 4-1 win over Exeter.

Jamille Matt, Myles Peart-Harris, Corey O'Keefe and an own goal ensured maximum points for Rovers.

Newport join them in the knockout stages after a 2-1 win over Southampton Under-21s, who lost all three games to finish bottom. Omar Bogle's penalty and a James Waite strike secured the points.

Chelsea Under-21s' Group O game at Leyton Orient was delayed by an hour because of travel chaos, but the Blues clinched top spot with a pulsating 3-2 win.

Omari Hutchinson's second-half strike gave the visitors the lead but a Dylan Williams own goal and an Aaron Drinan penalty put the O's 2-1 up, only for Malik Mothersville to score an 89th-minute equaliser and then the winner three minutes into added time.

Sutton overcame Oxford United 2-0 to secure their passage in second. Coby Rowe headed the opening goal early in the second half and Kylian Kouassi's penalty sealed the points.

Ipswich topped Group P despite going down 1-0 at Cambridge United. The Tractor Boys saw Kyle Edwards sent off after collecting a second booking inside 16 minutes for apparent simulation, and Lewis Simper's goal 11 minutes from time proved the difference.

Josh Tomlinson became the youngest ever Northampton goalscorer, at 16 years and 321 days, when he put the Cobblers ahead at home to Arsenal Under-21s, but second-half goals gave the young Gunners a 3-1 win and took them through to the last 32 in second place.