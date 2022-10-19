Close menu

West Bromwich Albion: Baggies issue indefinite fan ban for racist offence

The West Brom supporter has been banned from both home and away games

West Brom have issued an indefinite ban to a Baggies fan for a racist offence at a game at The Hawthorns.

The club have banned a 21-year-old male from attending all the club's fixtures for racist comments during their Friday home Championship game with Huddersfield Town on 11 March.

This followed a trial at Walsall Magistrates Court.

In a statement, the club said: "Albion continue to operate a zero-tolerance policy in relation to racism.

"We remain committed to fighting all forms of discrimination."

