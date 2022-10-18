Match ends, Atletico Madrid 1, Rayo Vallecano 1.
Atletico Madrid were held to a last-minute draw at home to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.
Alvaro Morata put the hosts ahead as he latched on to a well-timed Antoine Griezmann cross to tap home.
Diego Simeone's side seemed to be headed for a fourth consecutive win but Radamel Falcao's injury-time penalty meant the points were shared.
The result was further soured by France winger Thomas Lemar being forced off the pitch through injury.
Atletico now sit two points below second-place Barcelona but have played a game more, with Vallecano in 10th.
Drama in Seville while Bilbao held by Getafe
It ended in dramatic fashion as Valencia were held to a 1-1 draw by Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.
Edinson Cavani struck early on to give the visitors the lead but goal was cancelled out in the 85th minute by Erik Lamela.
Sevilla's Papu Gomez received a red card in the 12th minute of additional time only for it to be rescinded by the video assistant referee, with Kike Salas then sent off for a foul on Thierry Correia and Valencia handed a penalty.
But Jose Gaya squandered his chance to secure all three points with his tame penalty easily met by Sevilla goalkeeper Bono.
Valencia are now five games unbeaten and sit eighth in the table, while Sevilla are 11th.
Points were also shared as Getafe drew 2-2 at home to Athletic Bilbao.
Inaki Williams found the net within the first two minutes of the game but Carles Alena levelled the scoring for Getafe.
The second half was a similar affair with Raul Garcia putting Bilbao ahead but Munir El Haddadi responding for the hosts.
Athletic Club have now failed to win their last three games in La Liga but remain in sixth place. Getafe are winless in four and lie 15th.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Grbic
- 16Molina
- 15SavicBooked at 47mins
- 2GiménezBooked at 90mins
- 23Mandava
- 5de PaulSubstituted forSaúlat 76'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 20WitselSubstituted forCorreaat 61'minutes
- 4Kondogbia
- 11LemarSubstituted forCarrascoat 40'minutes
- 8Griezmann
- 19MorataSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Sequeira
- 9Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 10Correa
- 17Saúl
- 21Carrasco
- 22Hermoso
- 30Diez
- 33Iturbe
- 51Mestre
Rayo Vallecano
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Dimitrievski
- 20Balliu
- 16Mumin
- 5Catena
- 3García Torres
- 23ValentínSubstituted forCamelloat 61'minutes
- 21CissSubstituted forNtekaat 88'minutes
- 7Palazón CamachoSubstituted forLópezat 88'minutes
- 22Pozo la RosaSubstituted forComesañaat 45'minutes
- 18García RiveraSubstituted forMuñozat 80'minutes
- 9Falcao
Substitutes
- 2Hernández
- 4Suárez
- 6Comesaña
- 10Dias Correia
- 11Nteka
- 13López
- 15Chavarría
- 17López
- 19Lejeune
- 24Saveljich
- 28Muñoz
- 34Camello
- Referee:
- Javier Iglesias Villanueva
- Attendance:
- 46,803
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 1, Rayo Vallecano 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. José Giménez (Atletico Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco with a cross.
Post update
Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Pablo Muñoz (Rayo Vallecano).
Post update
Goal! Atletico Madrid 1, Rayo Vallecano 1. Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Booking
José Giménez (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Rayo Vallecano.
Post update
Penalty conceded by José Giménez (Atletico Madrid) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Randy Nteka (Rayo Vallecano) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Iván Balliu with a cross.
Booking
Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Fran García (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Unai López replaces Isi Palazón.
Substitution
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Randy Nteka replaces Pathé Ciss.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Abdul Mumin.
Post update
Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano).
Post update
Attempt saved. Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.
Post update
Offside, Atletico Madrid. Matheus Cunha tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.