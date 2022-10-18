Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Colchester United parted company with previous boss Wayne Brown on 18 September

Colchester United have named Wales Women assistant coach Richard Thomas as boss Matt Bloomfield's number two.

Thomas had worked with Wales since May 2021, having previously led the academies at Watford and Leyton Orient.

Bloomfield was named head coach at the end of last month and Colchester are currently above the relegation places on goal difference only.

"I can only see positive things ahead and it was a straightforward decision," Thomas told the club website.

Thomas helped Wales Women reach the World Cup play-offs before losing to Switzerland last week.

He will make a return to Wales as assistant head coach on Saturday when Colchester have an away game against Newport County.

Wales Women manager Gemma Grainger said: "Richard was a great addition to the team when he joined 18 months ago, for both players and staff.

"He has been fantastic to work with, and we wish him all the best for the future."