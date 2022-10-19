Nothing seems to change so we're trying to force some - Ferdinand on better pathways for black players

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand says the FA's Football Leadership Diversity Code has "made no difference whatsoever" in helping black players get jobs in the game.

A new report shows that while 43% of Premier League and 34% of English Football League players are black, only 4.4% of managers are black.

It said 14% of those with top coaching qualifications - a Uefa pro licence - are black, and only 1.6% of executive, leadership and ownership positions in football are held by black people.

The new report also found that:

8.9% of former players active in professional English football (2004-2020) that progressed into 'ex-player' manager/admin roles were black.

Black players are particularly under-represented in scouting or junior coaching levels.

The Football Association's Diversity Code was launched in 2020 and aims to tackle racial inequality in the English game.

All the clubs in the Premier League and 30 others have signed up to the voluntary code, with each club having to provide data on their workforce annually.

At the time it was launched, former Chelsea and Aston Villa defender Paul Elliott, who was head of the FA's inclusion advisory board, said: "We are trying to modernise football so it stops relying on its 'little black book' and group of networks, and actually give equal opportunities to those who are qualified. This isn't about tokenism, this is about equal opportunities."

However, Ferdinand - who is the only black director of football in the country and a founding member of the Black Footballers Partnership - told BBC Sport: "It's a voluntary code, so it's made no difference whatsoever because there's no repercussions for anyone if you don't follow the code.

"So, what does it mean? It's just nice words. I think there's been a lot of talk, a lot of politically correct things said, but in terms of the numbers they haven't changed - so that's what you've got to look at.

"The evidence is that none of those things are being put right, and it's not just me saying that - the numbers tell us that."

Figures from the Black Footballers Partnership

The Black Footballers Partnership, formed earlier this year, commissioned the Szymanski report and is raising its findings in parliament on Thursday.

Ferdinand has been in his position at QPR since 2015 since owner Tony Fernandes appointed him and wants other black, Asian and mixed ethnicity ex-players to have the same opportunity.

In the top two divisions, Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira, Reading's Paul Ince and Burnley's Vincent Kompany are the only black managers.

When the code was introduced in 2020, clubs were supposed to agree to:

15% of new executive appointments will be from a black, Asian and mixed race background, with 30% female.

25% of new coaching appointments will be BAME and 10% of senior coaching appointments.

50% of new coaching appointments at women's football clubs will be female, with 15% BAME.

"Loads of players have called me in the past and said this is a line that I would like to go down, can I come in and have a conversation?" Ferdinand says. "Umpteen players have come, or former players have come and said I'd like to get down his line but how do I get through the door?

"They are doing the courses and all the things that they feel they need to help them develop as directors of football or other roles, but are just not being given the opportunity."

In response, an FA spokesperson said it is "deeply committed to ensuring the diversity of those coaching and leading within English football is truly reflective of our modern society".

The FA added: "Signatory clubs collectively exceeded diversity targets in hiring senior leadership and men's club senior coaches, while making progress against targets in other areas.

"Within The FA specifically, our teams - including the FA Board - are increasingly diverse, with 8% of our leadership team, 12% of all employees, 20% of our England men's coaching staff, and 4% of our England women's coaching staff coming from Black, Asian, Mixed or Other Ethnic backgrounds. We have been transparent with our data reporting and have set targets to increase representation out to 2024."

Battersea MP Marsha de Cordova - sister of Fulham forward Bobby Decordova-Reid - is hosting Thursday's event and said: "I celebrated when the women won the Euros and was proud of the England men's team at the Euros in 2021, which was the most diverse England men's football team.

"I want to see football grow and improve. It's time football partners for meaningful change and allows fans to reap the benefits of diverse leadership off the pitch like they do on it. I believe the reception on Thursday will be a start to achieving this."