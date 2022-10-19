Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibs owner Ron Gordon is "hopeful" Scotland defender Ryan Porteous, who is out of contract in the summer, will agree a new deal with the Easter Road club. (Scotsman) external-link

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits it would be "ideal" for the futures of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos - whose deals end in the summer - to be resolved before the World Cup. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says the club are scouring the world for talent as he looks to get his January transfer business done early yet again. (Herald) external-link

Van Bronckhorst is happy with the development of Turkey left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, who has only made two starts since joining Rangers in the summer, and does not expect him to go out on loan. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Experienced referee Willie Collum will be the first SPFL VAR official when the technology comes in to place for Hibernian against St Johnstone on Friday night. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Van Bronckhorst has allayed injury concerns over Rangers captain James Tavernier. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson says Craig Halkett is making gradual progress in his injury recovery programme and is pushing to return by the end of the month. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Former Rangers coach Michael Beale has rejected speculation around Van Bronckhorst by saying "you have to be very careful about that". (Herald) external-link

Jim Goodwin says Aberdeen's resources mean days out at Hampden should be the norm - not eight-year waits for a major trophy. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs boss Lee Johnson claims "brainwashed" Scottish players are born fearing the Old Firm but he is determined the next generation at Easter Road will break the chains. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Celtic forward Scott Sinclair has rejoining Bristol Rovers - managed by ex-Rangers midfielder Joey Barton - 17 years after leaving. (The Scotsman) external-link