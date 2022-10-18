Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Mason Mount has scored twice for Chelsea and once for England this season

Chelsea boss Graham Potter finds it "strange" that there are mixed opinions on midfielder Mason Mount.

The 23-year-old scored his first club goals of the season as the Blues won 2-0 at Aston Villa on Sunday.

"It's a joy. He's a fantastic person, he loves to play football and he loves the club here," Potter said when asked what it is like to coach Mount.

But the midfielder has faced criticism over his performances for his club and for England.

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton suggested in June external-link that Mount did not score enough goals to warrant his international place.

And ex-Blues defender Frank Leboeuf argued in September external-link that the midfielder was not involved enough in a 1-0 Champions League defeat by Dinamo Zagreb.

As Chelsea prepared to face Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday, Potter said: "It's surprising - I get a few questions, there seems to be mixed opinion on Mason. I find that strange, especially from the outside."

England manager Gareth Southgate has also continually placed faith in Mount's abilities for his country.

The midfielder has picked up 32 caps since his senior debut in October 2019, scoring five goals.

Potter added: "When you start to work with him, he's got everything you need to be a top, top player.

"He has a great attitude, he understands spaces, can execute assists and scores goals, so he's top."

Kepa rewarded for hard work

Potter also praised the work of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has regained his place since the manager replaced Thomas Tuchel after that defeat by Dinamo Zagreb.

Kepa, who arrived at Chelsea for a world-record fee for a goalkeeper in 2018, lost his place after Edouard Mendy arrived in September 2020.

The Blues manager added: "Kepa's done really well. He's being supported fantastically by Edou.

"Kepa's form is really pleasing for everybody, especially for him. It's nice we've got competition in that area. That's how everyone gets better.

Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao for £71.6m in 2018

Potter applauded Kepa's character and said that starting in every game since his arrival was a reward for the 28-year-old's work ethic.

"Kepa's a human being and a player, and they all want to play and contribute," he added. "He's doing that, so it's brilliant for him.

"It's a nice example that it doesn't always go your way, and you have to suffer in life sometimes, it's not always perfect.

"I've been really impressed with his character and personality, he's very professional, understands the game really well, takes responsibility.

"So it's nice when those type of people get the rewards, which is a reward for their hard work and effort."