Lennon's side lost 1-0 to an injury-time winner from Manchester United at Old Trafford last week

Former Northern Ireland and Celtic midfielder Neil Lennon has been sacked by Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia after seven months in charge.

The club announced the news soon after a 1-0 home defeat by Nea Salamis that leaves them seventh in the Division One table.

Former Celtic boss Lennon led Omonia to Cypriot Cup success in May.

Last week they came within seconds of earning a 0-0 draw against Manchester United in the Europa League.

"We inform you that we have agreed with Neil Lennon to stop our collaboration," the club said in a statement on their website.

"Unfortunately, the ongoing competitive instability and the significant losses of points in the championship are the main reasons that made us decide to end our partnership.

"Mr Lennon has written his name in the history of Omonia and deserves the respect and recognition of all of us. Our paths separate, but the memories of our collaboration will unite us forever.

"We sincerely thank Mr Lennon for his contribution and wish him every success in his future career."

Lennon signed a deal to take him up to the end of the 2023-24 campaign when he was appointed by Omonia in March.

He had been out of management since stepping down from his second managerial spell at Celtic Park just over a year before that.

Lennon led Celtic to 10 major trophies across his two stints as manager, winning two league titles, two Scottish Cups and a League Cup having returned to the club in February 2019 following the departure of Brendan Rodgers.

However he resigned two years later as Celtic's bid to win 10 consecutive league titles crumbled.

In between his spells at Celtic Lennon spent 17 months as manager of Bolton Wanderers before guiding Hibernian to the Scottish Championship title in 2017.