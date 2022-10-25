Last updated on .From the section Football

Flamengo have lifted the Copa in 2019 and 1981

Copa Libertadores final Date: Saturday, 29 October Venue: Estadio Monumental in Guayaquil, Ecuador Coverage: Watch live on iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app (UK only)

The final of South America's Copa Libertadores will be broadcast live across the BBC on Saturday.

Two-time champions Flamengo will play Luiz Felipe Scolari's Athletico Paranaense at the Estadio Monumental in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Athletico Paranaense last reached the Copa final in 2005, when they suffered a 4-0 defeat by Sao Paulo.

The match will be shown live on iPlayer and streamed on the BBC Sport website, with kick-off at 21:00 BST.

Flamengo secured their place in the final for a third time in four years, with a dominant 6-1 semi-final win on aggregate, over Velez Sarsfield.

It was also to be a memorable night for Argentine striker Lucas Pratto who netted his 30th Copa goal and for Pedro who scored his 12th goal of the tournament.

But it was not as smooth sailing for Athletico Paranaense, who battled back from defeat to draw 2-2 against two-time defending champions Palmeiras.

The Brazilian side are managed by former Chelsea manager Scolari, who led Brazil to World Cup glory in 2002 and Portugal to the semi-finals in 2006.

Former Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho re-joined Athletico this summer, 17 years after leaving them for Shakhtar Donetsk.