Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Portugal's Diogo Jota ruled out of World Cup
Last updated on .From the section Liverpool
Portugal forward Diogo Jota has been ruled out of the World Cup with a calf injury, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
"Not good news about Diogo, yes he will miss the World Cup," said Klopp.
"Pretty serious injury of the calf muscle. Sad news for the boy, us and Portugal."
More to follow.
