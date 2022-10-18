Close menu

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Portugal's Diogo Jota ruled out of World Cup

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Breaking news

Portugal forward Diogo Jota has been ruled out of the World Cup with a calf injury, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

"Not good news about Diogo, yes he will miss the World Cup," said Klopp.

"Pretty serious injury of the calf muscle. Sad news for the boy, us and Portugal."

More to follow.

How to follow Liverpool on the BBC bannerLiverpool banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport