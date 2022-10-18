Close menu

World Cup: Liverpool's Portugal forward Diogo Jota ruled out with calf injury

Diogo Jota
Jota has made eight appearances for Liverpool this season

Liverpool's Portugal forward Diogo Jota has been ruled out of the World Cup with a calf injury, according to Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 25-year-old was taken off on a stretcher in the final moments of his side's 1-0 Premier League win against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

Klopp said Jota will be out for a "long time" and "we talk about months".

"[It is a] pretty serious injury of the calf muscle. Sad news for the boy, us and Portugal," the German added.

"He's surprisingly OK so far. He's an incredibly smart boy. I think he knew it when we carried him off the pitch."

"We passed each other after the game and he explained pretty much what had happened. I think he knew it was a serious one and could be pretty impactful for his World Cup dreams."

Jota wrote on social media: "After such a good night at Anfield mine ended in the worst way! In the last minute one of my dreams collapsed."

He missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury before returning as a substitute in a goalless draw against Everton on 3 September.

Jota played for Portugal during the international break later that month and scored in a 4-0 win over the Czech Republic.

