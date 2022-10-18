Manchester United charged with failing to control players against Newcastle
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association after their players surrounded referee Craig Pawson during Sunday's game against Newcastle.
United's players reacted angrily after Pawson disallowed a Cristiano Ronaldo goal during the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.
The referee included the incident in his report on the match.
United "failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion", according to the FA charge.
The Manchester United players surrounded Pawson when he ruled Newcastle had not taken a free-kick before Ronaldo raced up to nick possession away from goalkeeper Nick Pope and tap into an empty net, believing defender Fabian Schar had rolled it to his team-mate.
However Pawson disallowed the goal, and booked Ronaldo as he led his team-mates' angry reaction to the decision.
Manager Erik Ten Hag also went straight to Pawson at the final whistle, and said afterwards: "I don't have a comment. I shared that with them. Everyone has seen it."
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, meanwhile, was certain Schar only touched the ball to Pope so he could take the kick.
"It was clear Fabian wasn't taking the kick and he was allowing Nick to do it," he said.
"Nick was waiting to deliver the free-kick. That would have been a very, very difficult decision to swallow."
- All the latest Manchester United news, analysis and fan views in one place
- You can now get Man Utd news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Podcast: The Devils' Advocate - listen to the latest episode on BBC Sounds
- Our coverage of Manchester United is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything United - go straight to all the best content