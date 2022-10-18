Referee Anthony Taylor sent off Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp (left) during Sunday's game against Manchester City

Everton boss Frank Lampard says managers have a responsibility to behave on the touchline.

However, Lampard does not believe there is a link between the behaviour of elite managers and the abuse of referees at grassroots level.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was sent off against Manchester City on Sunday for berating an assistant referee.

It was one of a number of incidents involving match officials being confronted in the top flight on Sunday.

"We have a responsibility, I understand that," Lampard said.

"There's also a microscope put on managers in the modern day and we're in highly pressurised jobs. The amount of pressure we come under and the decisions that go against you can throw you."

During Sunday's match at Anfield, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confronted referee Anthony Taylor when the official, invited to consult his pitchside monitor by the video assistant referee, disallowed a City goal for a foul by Erling Haaland.

That and the Klopp incident - which the German said had been borne out of frustration at what he saw as the officials' failure to award Liverpool a free-kick for a challenge on Mohamed Salah - came on a weekend where Merseyside Youth League games were postponed external-link amid ongoing issues with referee abuse.

Martin Cassidy, chief executive of charity Ref Support UK, says "people mimic what they see on TV" and the behaviour of people like Klopp and Guardiola is "replicated by people in youth football and perpetuates the idea that it is OK to do it".

But Lampard said: "People talk about Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. We all know the situation.

"If you try to draw a line between that and someone in a Sunday league game physically attacking a referee - that's a personal responsibility of the person who has gone and done that, as it would be on the street.

"I don't draw that line, but I understand the responsibility. I see managers in high-pressure situations handle themselves really well 99.9% of the time."

The Football Association is looking at the incident involving Klopp and while the issue is being dealt with the German - who said he "deserved a red card" for something he was not proud of - can take his place in the dugout.

Liverpool play West Ham on Wednesday and Hammers boss David Moyes has defended Klopp.

"First thing, I hope he is in the opposite dugout. You went to compete against the best," Moyes said.

"We all have great respect for referees. I hope they will understand that for 90 minutes we can lose our heads a little bit.

"For 90 minutes or so, it becomes a really emotional game. Sometimes, you can change your character from what your true character is.

"And actually, if you look at the incident he got angry about, he was correct, wasn't he?"

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe says he tries to make an effort to control himself when he is on the touchline.

"I can't say I will never lose my emotions because you never know what the future holds but I certainly try not to," he said.

"I am very aware that I am going to be looked at by millions of children and you have an expectation to make sure the game is upheld in the right way with the right spirit.

"I am certainly aware of my behaviour and my demeanour on the touchline. That's not to say I don't want to win with every fibre of my body, I do, but I've always had it inside me not to lose my discipline.

"Celebrating is different. I always tell my players when they score they have to celebrate and enjoy the good moments because you don't know when the next one is coming.

"I've got no issue with me celebrating, it's more the other way and losing my temper in a negative and aggressive way. I try not to do that."