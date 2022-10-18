Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Peter Bosz (suited) was sacked by Lyon on 9 October, a year after joining the Ligue 1 club

Wolves have spoken to former Ajax and Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz about their vacant manager's job.

Chairman Jeff Shi is continuing to assess suitable candidates to replace Bruno Lage, who was sacked on 2 October.

Bosz was recently dismissed by French club Lyon but the 58-year-old is still highly regarded across Europe.

Shi missed out on his first choice Julen Lopetegui, who wants to remain in Spain after being sacked by Sevilla.

It is not out of the question current interim bosses Steve Davis and James Collins could remain in charge until the Premier League breaks for the World Cup in the middle of November.

Much, though, may depend on the result of Tuesday's game at Crystal Palace and, if they are still in charge, Sunday's encounter with Leicester.

Wolves have also spoken to former boss Nuno Espirito Santo, although the Portuguese's return to Molineux is regarded as unlikely.