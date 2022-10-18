Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Coalville play in the Southern Central Premier League

Striker Ashley Chambers says Coalville Town will "fly under the radar" before their FA Cup first-round tie against Charlton Athletic because people would struggle to place them on a map.

The seventh-tier Leicestershire club set up a trip to the Valley after upstaging National League leaders Notts County 3-2 at Meadow Lane on Saturday.

Chambers says they are "buzzing" about facing League One Charlton next month.

"We will not be daunted by the day," he told BBC Radio Leicester.

"There is some fantastic talent in the dressing room. I just hope we can go there and give a good account of ourselves, because if we do we will be in with a half-decent shout.

"We fly under the radar because the name, Coalville, people don't quite know where it is in the country.

"We have some really good players here and we showed that at the weekend. We can't be taken lightly."

As FA Cup winners in 1947, Charlton are the second former holders Coalville have faced in as many rounds, with Notts County lifting the cup in 1894.

The last time Southern Central Premier League club Coalville played in the first round of the FA Cup in 2004-05, the Addicks were in the top flight.

"Charlton are a huge club, I grew up watching them in the Premier League," Chambers said.

"For us, little old Coalville, to go there is huge for the club.

"This is exactly what we have hoped for - one of the big boys away from home so we could go down, enjoy the day and pit our wits against top players like we did at the weekend."

The first round of the FA Cup takes place on the weekend of 5-6 November.