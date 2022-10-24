Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Championship strugglers Middlesbrough have appointed former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick as their head coach.

The 41-year-old had said it was not the right time for him to return to football but had a change of heart after a positive second round of talks.

Boro had been without a permanent manager since Chris Wilder was sacked, with Leo Percovich in interim charge.

Carrick's first game will be at Preston in the Championship on Saturday.

It is also a return to the north-east of England for Carrick, having been born in Newcastle.

"Middlesbrough was the first professional club I played for as a nine-year-old boy, so it's a very special feeling to be back here as a head coach," he said. external-link

"Growing up in the north-east myself I'm fully aware of what football means to people. It's a real privilege for me to be in this position and to feel all the passion and enthusiasm you've got for the game and for Boro."

He will be assisted by Jonathan Woodgate. The former Boro player returns to The Riverside having been the manager from June 2019 to June 2020.

The club has also confirmed that Percovich will now take up a role as the club's head of player pathway and development.

