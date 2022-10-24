Close menu

Michael Carrick: Middlesbrough name former Manchester United midfielder as boss

Last updated on .From the section Middlesbroughcomments8

Breaking news

Championship strugglers Middlesbrough have appointed former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick as their head coach.

The 41-year-old had said it was not the right time for him to return to football but had a change of heart after a positive second round of talks.

Boro had been without a permanent manager since Chris Wilder was sacked, with Leo Percovich in interim charge.

Carrick's first game will be at Preston in the Championship on Saturday.

It is also a return to the north-east of England for Carrick, having been born in Newcastle.

"Middlesbrough was the first professional club I played for as a nine-year-old boy, so it's a very special feeling to be back here as a head coach," he said.external-link

"Growing up in the north-east myself I'm fully aware of what football means to people. It's a real privilege for me to be in this position and to feel all the passion and enthusiasm you've got for the game and for Boro."

He will be assisted by Jonathan Woodgate. The former Boro player returns to The Riverside having been the manager from June 2019 to June 2020.

The club has also confirmed that Percovich will now take up a role as the club's head of player pathway and development.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 14:53

    Think he’ll do well. Good knowledge of the game. From a Leeds fan

  • Comment posted by The Cats Giblets, today at 14:52

    Former Tottenham midfielder also....bbc tend to forget anything that's not Man U

  • Comment posted by Diggler, today at 14:52

    Good luck to him. Hopefully it will be a good fit both for him and Boro. Would be great to see them on the up. Fantastic support

  • Comment posted by brian, today at 14:52

    He must have leant a lot from OLE, be out by February .

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 14:51

    He seems like someone with enough of an understanding of football to make a good go as manager. His time coaching United should help. Best of luck!

  • Comment posted by The Truth, today at 14:51

    Bound to go well!

  • Comment posted by TerryTortoise, today at 14:51

    Another leftist given yet another top job in football. You can't make this madness up!!

  • Comment posted by Robbie, today at 14:51

    Next stop Old Trafford when Ten Hag gets the boot next year

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC