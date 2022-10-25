York City 1-1 Chesterfield

Match ends, York City 1, Chesterfield 1.
Mitch Hancox's equaliser secured York a 1-1 draw with National League promotion hopefuls Chesterfield at the LNER Stadium.
Jeff King found the opener for the visitors nine minutes in, curling a free-kick from outside of the area into the bottom corner.
The fourth-placed Spireites nearly had a second when King whipped a ball into the area and Akwasi Asante fired wide before Maz Kouhyar came close for York, with his low effort narrowly whistling past the post.
Asante came close again early in the second half with a good ball from King, but he was unable to tap home.
York equalised in the 78th minute when Hancox burst into the box and fired in to rescue a point.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
York
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ross
- 4Kouogun
- 17Sanders
- 2Fallowfield
- 11Kouhyar
- 12Whittle
- 19Pybus
- 21MafutaBooked at 38mins
- 8DysonSubstituted forHancoxat 72'minutes
- 14John-LewisSubstituted forDukuat 77'minutes
- 23JamesSubstituted forThomasat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Kerr
- 16Hancox
- 18Whitley
- 22Thomas
- 27Duku
Chesterfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fitzsimons
- 12Williams
- 5Grimes
- 35Jones
- 26Oldaker
- 3Horton
- 20KingBooked at 68mins
- 28BanksSubstituted forWhelanat 65'minutes
- 18UchegbulamSubstituted forMandevilleat 70'minutes
- 19AsanteSubstituted forDobraat 70'minutes
- 9Tshimanga
Substitutes
- 7Mandeville
- 10Cooper
- 15Cook
- 17Dobra
- 30Whelan
- Referee:
- Scott Jackson
- Attendance:
- 6,325
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, York City 1, Chesterfield 1.
Goal!
Goal! York City 1, Chesterfield 1. Mitch Hancox (York City).
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Manny Duku replaces Lenell John-Lewis.
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Nathan Thomas replaces Luke James.
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Mitch Hancox replaces Olly Dyson.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Liam Mandeville replaces Jesurun Uchegbulam.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Armando Dobra replaces Akwasi Asante.
Booking
Jeff King (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Tom Whelan replaces Oliver Banks.
Second Half
Second Half begins York City 0, Chesterfield 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, York City 0, Chesterfield 1.
Booking
Gus Mafuta (York City) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! York City 0, Chesterfield 1. Jeff King (Chesterfield).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
