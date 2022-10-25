Close menu
National League
YorkYork City1ChesterfieldChesterfield1

York City 1-1 Chesterfield

Last updated on .From the section National Leaguecomments0

Mitch Hancox's equaliser secured York a 1-1 draw with National League promotion hopefuls Chesterfield at the LNER Stadium.

Jeff King found the opener for the visitors nine minutes in, curling a free-kick from outside of the area into the bottom corner.

The fourth-placed Spireites nearly had a second when King whipped a ball into the area and Akwasi Asante fired wide before Maz Kouhyar came close for York, with his low effort narrowly whistling past the post.

Asante came close again early in the second half with a good ball from King, but he was unable to tap home.

York equalised in the 78th minute when Hancox burst into the box and fired in to rescue a point.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

York

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ross
  • 4Kouogun
  • 17Sanders
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 11Kouhyar
  • 12Whittle
  • 19Pybus
  • 21MafutaBooked at 38mins
  • 8DysonSubstituted forHancoxat 72'minutes
  • 14John-LewisSubstituted forDukuat 77'minutes
  • 23JamesSubstituted forThomasat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Kerr
  • 16Hancox
  • 18Whitley
  • 22Thomas
  • 27Duku

Chesterfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fitzsimons
  • 12Williams
  • 5Grimes
  • 35Jones
  • 26Oldaker
  • 3Horton
  • 20KingBooked at 68mins
  • 28BanksSubstituted forWhelanat 65'minutes
  • 18UchegbulamSubstituted forMandevilleat 70'minutes
  • 19AsanteSubstituted forDobraat 70'minutes
  • 9Tshimanga

Substitutes

  • 7Mandeville
  • 10Cooper
  • 15Cook
  • 17Dobra
  • 30Whelan
Referee:
Scott Jackson
Attendance:
6,325

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, York City 1, Chesterfield 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, York City 1, Chesterfield 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! York City 1, Chesterfield 1. Mitch Hancox (York City).

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, York City. Manny Duku replaces Lenell John-Lewis.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, York City. Nathan Thomas replaces Luke James.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, York City. Mitch Hancox replaces Olly Dyson.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Liam Mandeville replaces Jesurun Uchegbulam.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Armando Dobra replaces Akwasi Asante.

  9. Booking

    Jeff King (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Tom Whelan replaces Oliver Banks.

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins York City 0, Chesterfield 1.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, York City 0, Chesterfield 1.

  13. Booking

    Gus Mafuta (York City) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! York City 0, Chesterfield 1. Jeff King (Chesterfield).

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

