York City 1-1 Chesterfield

From the section National League

Mitch Hancox's equaliser secured York a 1-1 draw with National League promotion hopefuls Chesterfield at the LNER Stadium.

Jeff King found the opener for the visitors nine minutes in, curling a free-kick from outside of the area into the bottom corner.

The fourth-placed Spireites nearly had a second when King whipped a ball into the area and Akwasi Asante fired wide before Maz Kouhyar came close for York, with his low effort narrowly whistling past the post.

Asante came close again early in the second half with a good ball from King, but he was unable to tap home.

York equalised in the 78th minute when Hancox burst into the box and fired in to rescue a point.

