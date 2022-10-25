Yeovil Town 0-2 Aldershot Town

Match ends, Yeovil Town 0, Aldershot Town 2.
Two late goals saw Aldershot make it back-to-back wins as they beat Yeovil 2-0.
The Shots scored twice in the final five minutes to move into 16th in the National League, while Yeovil still remain in the relegation zone.
Tommy Willard had a chance for Aldershot but Grant Smith made a good low save to deny him before Taye Ashby-Hammond was called into action at the other end to save Ewan Clark's header.
Tyler Cordner came close for the Shots with a long-range effort narrowly going over the bar but Giles Phillips fired the visitors into the lead in the 85th minute, heading home a delivery from Ollie Harfield.
Aldershot then sealed the three points in the 90th minute when Willard slotted home after a good move involving Inih Effiong and Faysal Bettache.
Line-ups
Yeovil
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 26Bevan
- 32Staunton
- 7Worthington
- 3ReckordBooked at 73mins
- 6Richards-Everton
- 27RoweSubstituted forDawesat 65'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 16Perry
- 22Hulbert
- 9FisherSubstituted forToureat 60'minutes
- 23ClarkSubstituted forJohnsonat 72'minutesBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 5Hunt
- 10Toure
- 14Linton
- 17Johnson
- 25Dawes
Aldershot
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashby-Hammond
- 2Davies
- 3HarfieldBooked at 79mins
- 8Vincent
- 22Phillips
- 5Cordner
- 4PartingtonSubstituted forDavisat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 23GloverSubstituted forBettacheat 75'minutes
- 27Willard
- 9Effiong
- 7Amaluzor
Substitutes
- 12Davis
- 16Jordan
- 17Bettache
- 20Klass
- 33MacAllister
- Referee:
- James Durkin
- Attendance:
- 2,396
Full Time
Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 0, Aldershot Town 2.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town 0, Aldershot Town 2. Tommy Willard (Aldershot Town).
Booking
Kenny Davis (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Chiori Johnson (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town 0, Aldershot Town 1. Giles Phillips (Aldershot Town).
Booking
Ollie Harfield (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Will Dawes (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Faysal Bettache replaces Ryan Glover.
Booking
Jamie Reckord (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Chiori Johnson replaces Ewan Clark.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Will Dawes replaces Callum Rowe.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Kenny Davis replaces Joe Partington.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Gime Toure replaces Alex Fisher.
Second Half
Second Half begins Yeovil Town 0, Aldershot Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Yeovil Town 0, Aldershot Town 0.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.