National League
YeovilYeovil Town0AldershotAldershot Town2

Yeovil Town 0-2 Aldershot Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Two late goals saw Aldershot make it back-to-back wins as they beat Yeovil 2-0.

The Shots scored twice in the final five minutes to move into 16th in the National League, while Yeovil still remain in the relegation zone.

Tommy Willard had a chance for Aldershot but Grant Smith made a good low save to deny him before Taye Ashby-Hammond was called into action at the other end to save Ewan Clark's header.

Tyler Cordner came close for the Shots with a long-range effort narrowly going over the bar but Giles Phillips fired the visitors into the lead in the 85th minute, heading home a delivery from Ollie Harfield.

Aldershot then sealed the three points in the 90th minute when Willard slotted home after a good move involving Inih Effiong and Faysal Bettache.

Line-ups

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 26Bevan
  • 32Staunton
  • 7Worthington
  • 3ReckordBooked at 73mins
  • 6Richards-Everton
  • 27RoweSubstituted forDawesat 65'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 16Perry
  • 22Hulbert
  • 9FisherSubstituted forToureat 60'minutes
  • 23ClarkSubstituted forJohnsonat 72'minutesBooked at 89mins

Substitutes

  • 5Hunt
  • 10Toure
  • 14Linton
  • 17Johnson
  • 25Dawes

Aldershot

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashby-Hammond
  • 2Davies
  • 3HarfieldBooked at 79mins
  • 8Vincent
  • 22Phillips
  • 5Cordner
  • 4PartingtonSubstituted forDavisat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 23GloverSubstituted forBettacheat 75'minutes
  • 27Willard
  • 9Effiong
  • 7Amaluzor

Substitutes

  • 12Davis
  • 16Jordan
  • 17Bettache
  • 20Klass
  • 33MacAllister
Referee:
James Durkin
Attendance:
2,396

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Yeovil Town 0, Aldershot Town 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 0, Aldershot Town 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Yeovil Town 0, Aldershot Town 2. Tommy Willard (Aldershot Town).

  4. Booking

    Kenny Davis (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Booking

    Chiori Johnson (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Yeovil Town 0, Aldershot Town 1. Giles Phillips (Aldershot Town).

  7. Booking

    Ollie Harfield (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Booking

    Will Dawes (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Aldershot Town. Faysal Bettache replaces Ryan Glover.

  10. Booking

    Jamie Reckord (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Chiori Johnson replaces Ewan Clark.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Will Dawes replaces Callum Rowe.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Aldershot Town. Kenny Davis replaces Joe Partington.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Gime Toure replaces Alex Fisher.

  15. Second Half

    Second Half begins Yeovil Town 0, Aldershot Town 0.

  16. Half Time

    First Half ends, Yeovil Town 0, Aldershot Town 0.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County15113140142636
2Wrexham15103242172533
3Solihull Moors1584332161628
4Chesterfield158432921828
5Boreham Wood157622214827
6Woking1573528181024
7Bromley157352319424
8Southend156541811723
9York166552015523
10Barnet157263234-223
11Eastleigh156451618-222
12Dorking156363034-421
13Dag & Red165562533-820
14Wealdstone155461622-619
15Altrincham154652328-518
16Aldershot155282123-217
17Maidenhead United155281420-617
18Oldham154471623-716
19Halifax154381223-1115
20Scunthorpe153572230-814
21Yeovil152761218-613
22Gateshead152671826-812
23Maidstone United153391736-1912
24Torquay152491328-1510
View full National League table

