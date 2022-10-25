Close menu
National League
Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United0SouthendSouthend United3

Maidstone United 0-3 Southend United

Southend extended their unbeaten run in the National League to seven games with a comfortable victory over Maidstone at the Gallagher Stadium.

The visitors took the lead in spectacular fashion when Callum Powell picked up the ball on the edge of the area and curled into the net with the outside of his boot to make it 1-0.

Southend doubled their advantage just before the half-hour mark after Jack Bridge fired in after cutting in from the left for his first of the campaign.

The Shrimpers put the game to bed and scored three away from home for the first time this season when Chris Wreh finished from inside the penalty area in the 71st minute.

Maidstone could have had a consolation when Dominic Odusanya controlled the ball and smashed a volley goalwards which was easily saved by Andeng Ndi in the end.

Line-ups

Maidstone United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 30Mersin
  • 2Hoyte
  • 3Galvin
  • 12Mensah
  • 8CorneSubstituted forPattisonat 69'minutes
  • 7AlabiSubstituted forFawoleat 65'minutes
  • 10Barham
  • 15Booty
  • 20GreenidgeBooked at 72mins
  • 21Deacon
  • 22BarkersSubstituted forOdusanyaat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hadler
  • 4Ellul
  • 14Odusanya
  • 16Fawole
  • 17Pattison

Southend

Formation 4-4-2

  • 30Andeng-Ndi
  • 2Scott-MorrissBooked at 50mins
  • 5Hobson
  • 11PowellSubstituted forCosgraveat 61'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 7BridgeBooked at 72mins
  • 6Kensdale
  • 8HusinSubstituted forDemetriouat 78'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 17Miley
  • 18FonguckSubstituted forTaylorat 61'minutes
  • 19Wreh
  • 22Lopata

Substitutes

  • 4Lomas
  • 9Murphy
  • 16Taylor
  • 20Cosgrave
  • 24Demetriou
Referee:
Robert Massey-Ellis
Attendance:
2,273

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Maidstone United 0, Southend United 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Maidstone United 0, Southend United 3.

  3. Booking

    Aaron Cosgrave (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Booking

    Jason Demetriou (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidstone United. Dominic Odusanya replaces Dylan Barkers.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Southend United. Jason Demetriou replaces Noor Husin.

  7. Booking

    Jack Bridge (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Booking

    Reiss Greenidge (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Maidstone United 0, Southend United 3. Chris Wreh (Southend United).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidstone United. Christie Pattison replaces Sam Corne.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidstone United. Josh Fawole replaces James Alabi.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Southend United. Harry Taylor replaces Wesley Fonguck.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Southend United. Aaron Cosgrave replaces Callum Powell.

  14. Booking

    Gus Scott-Morriss (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Second Half

    Second Half begins Maidstone United 0, Southend United 2.

  16. Half Time

    First Half ends, Maidstone United 0, Southend United 2.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Maidstone United 0, Southend United 2. Jack Bridge (Southend United).

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Maidstone United 0, Southend United 1. Callum Powell (Southend United).

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County15113140142636
2Wrexham15103242172533
3Solihull Moors1584332161628
4Chesterfield158432921828
5Boreham Wood157622214827
6Woking1573528181024
7Bromley157352319424
8Southend156541811723
9York166552015523
10Barnet157263234-223
11Eastleigh156451618-222
12Dorking156363034-421
13Dag & Red165562533-820
14Wealdstone155461622-619
15Altrincham154652328-518
16Aldershot155282123-217
17Maidenhead United155281420-617
18Oldham154471623-716
19Halifax154381223-1115
20Scunthorpe153572230-814
21Yeovil152761218-613
22Gateshead152671826-812
23Maidstone United153391736-1912
24Torquay152491328-1510
