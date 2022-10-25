Maidstone United 0-3 Southend United

Match ends, Maidstone United 0, Southend United 3.
Southend extended their unbeaten run in the National League to seven games with a comfortable victory over Maidstone at the Gallagher Stadium.
The visitors took the lead in spectacular fashion when Callum Powell picked up the ball on the edge of the area and curled into the net with the outside of his boot to make it 1-0.
Southend doubled their advantage just before the half-hour mark after Jack Bridge fired in after cutting in from the left for his first of the campaign.
The Shrimpers put the game to bed and scored three away from home for the first time this season when Chris Wreh finished from inside the penalty area in the 71st minute.
Maidstone could have had a consolation when Dominic Odusanya controlled the ball and smashed a volley goalwards which was easily saved by Andeng Ndi in the end.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Maidstone United
Formation 4-4-2
- 30Mersin
- 2Hoyte
- 3Galvin
- 12Mensah
- 8CorneSubstituted forPattisonat 69'minutes
- 7AlabiSubstituted forFawoleat 65'minutes
- 10Barham
- 15Booty
- 20GreenidgeBooked at 72mins
- 21Deacon
- 22BarkersSubstituted forOdusanyaat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Hadler
- 4Ellul
- 14Odusanya
- 16Fawole
- 17Pattison
Southend
Formation 4-4-2
- 30Andeng-Ndi
- 2Scott-MorrissBooked at 50mins
- 5Hobson
- 11PowellSubstituted forCosgraveat 61'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 7BridgeBooked at 72mins
- 6Kensdale
- 8HusinSubstituted forDemetriouat 78'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 17Miley
- 18FonguckSubstituted forTaylorat 61'minutes
- 19Wreh
- 22Lopata
Substitutes
- 4Lomas
- 9Murphy
- 16Taylor
- 20Cosgrave
- 24Demetriou
- Referee:
- Robert Massey-Ellis
- Attendance:
- 2,273
