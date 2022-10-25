Eastleigh 1-0 Torquay United

Match ends, Eastleigh 1, Torquay United 0.
Eastleigh won their third successive home game with a 1-0 win over Torquay, who were forced to play nearly an hour of the game with 10 men at the Silverlake Stadium.
Eastleigh scored the only goal of the game in the 33rd minute when Danny Whitehall was brought down inside the penalty area, and he stepped up and converted from 12 yards to make it 1-0.
One minute later, Torquay found themselves a man down when Aaron Jarvis was handed a second yellow card for a late challenge on Brennan Camp.
The hosts could have had a second when Charlie Carter rolled an effort past the far post from inside the penalty area.
The 10 men of Torquay almost snatched an equaliser in stoppage time but Asa Hall's effort was deflected behind for a corner and Eastleigh clung on for all three points.
Line-ups
Eastleigh
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McDonnell
- 2CampBooked at 83mins
- 3KellyBooked at 37mins
- 10HeskethSubstituted forRutherfordat 65'minutes
- 7CarterSubstituted forAtanganaat 77'minutes
- 5Martin
- 9WhitehallSubstituted forCisséat 65'minutes
- 11Hill
- 12Langston
- 14AbrahamsBooked at 90mins
- 16McKiernan
Substitutes
- 4Atangana
- 8Cissé
- 21Rutherford
- 25Willson
- 30Ebanks
Torquay
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Halstead
- 2Crowe
- 8Hall
- 19Goodwin
- 14McGavinSubstituted forOmarat 82'minutes
- 9JarvisBooked at 34mins
- 16Donnellan
- 21MoxeySubstituted forTomlinsonat 89'minutes
- 27De Silva
- 29OkoliBooked at 90mins
- 36SmithSubstituted forLapslieat 46'minutesBooked at 61mins
Substitutes
- 4Lapslie
- 5Omar
- 22Lovett
- 23Tomlinson
- Referee:
- Alan Young
Live Text
Post update
Booking
Tristan Abrahams (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eastleigh 1, Torquay United 0.
Booking
Chinwike Okoli (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Ollie Tomlinson replaces Dean Moxey.
Booking
Brennan Camp (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Ali Omar replaces Brett McGavin.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Nigel Atangana replaces Charlie Carter.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Ousseynou Cissé replaces Daniel Whitehall.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Oscar Rutherford replaces Jake Hesketh.
Booking
Tom Lapslie (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Tom Lapslie replaces Scott Smith.
Second Half
Second Half begins Eastleigh 1, Torquay United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Eastleigh 1, Torquay United 0.
Booking
Michael Kelly (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Aaron Jarvis (Torquay United) for a bad foul.
Post update
Goal! Eastleigh 1, Torquay United 0. Daniel Whitehall (Eastleigh) converts the penalty with a.
Booking
Aaron Jarvis (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
