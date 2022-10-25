Close menu
National League
EastleighEastleigh1TorquayTorquay United0

Eastleigh 1-0 Torquay United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Eastleigh won their third successive home game with a 1-0 win over Torquay, who were forced to play nearly an hour of the game with 10 men at the Silverlake Stadium.

Eastleigh scored the only goal of the game in the 33rd minute when Danny Whitehall was brought down inside the penalty area, and he stepped up and converted from 12 yards to make it 1-0.

One minute later, Torquay found themselves a man down when Aaron Jarvis was handed a second yellow card for a late challenge on Brennan Camp.

The hosts could have had a second when Charlie Carter rolled an effort past the far post from inside the penalty area.

The 10 men of Torquay almost snatched an equaliser in stoppage time but Asa Hall's effort was deflected behind for a corner and Eastleigh clung on for all three points.

Line-ups

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 2CampBooked at 83mins
  • 3KellyBooked at 37mins
  • 10HeskethSubstituted forRutherfordat 65'minutes
  • 7CarterSubstituted forAtanganaat 77'minutes
  • 5Martin
  • 9WhitehallSubstituted forCisséat 65'minutes
  • 11Hill
  • 12Langston
  • 14AbrahamsBooked at 90mins
  • 16McKiernan

Substitutes

  • 4Atangana
  • 8Cissé
  • 21Rutherford
  • 25Willson
  • 30Ebanks

Torquay

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Halstead
  • 2Crowe
  • 8Hall
  • 19Goodwin
  • 14McGavinSubstituted forOmarat 82'minutes
  • 9JarvisBooked at 34mins
  • 16Donnellan
  • 21MoxeySubstituted forTomlinsonat 89'minutes
  • 27De Silva
  • 29OkoliBooked at 90mins
  • 36SmithSubstituted forLapslieat 46'minutesBooked at 61mins

Substitutes

  • 4Lapslie
  • 5Omar
  • 22Lovett
  • 23Tomlinson
Referee:
Alan Young

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Eastleigh 1, Torquay United 0.

  2. Booking

    Tristan Abrahams (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Eastleigh 1, Torquay United 0.

  4. Booking

    Chinwike Okoli (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Torquay United. Ollie Tomlinson replaces Dean Moxey.

  6. Booking

    Brennan Camp (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Torquay United. Ali Omar replaces Brett McGavin.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Eastleigh. Nigel Atangana replaces Charlie Carter.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Eastleigh. Ousseynou Cissé replaces Daniel Whitehall.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Eastleigh. Oscar Rutherford replaces Jake Hesketh.

  11. Booking

    Tom Lapslie (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Torquay United. Tom Lapslie replaces Scott Smith.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Eastleigh 1, Torquay United 0.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Eastleigh 1, Torquay United 0.

  15. Booking

    Michael Kelly (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Aaron Jarvis (Torquay United) for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Goal! Eastleigh 1, Torquay United 0. Daniel Whitehall (Eastleigh) converts the penalty with a.

  18. Booking

    Aaron Jarvis (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County15113140142636
2Wrexham15103242172533
3Solihull Moors1584332161628
4Chesterfield158432921828
5Boreham Wood157622214827
6Woking1573528181024
7Bromley157352319424
8Southend156541811723
9York166552015523
10Barnet157263234-223
11Eastleigh156451618-222
12Dorking156363034-421
13Dag & Red165562533-820
14Wealdstone155461622-619
15Altrincham154652328-518
16Aldershot155282123-217
17Maidenhead United155281420-617
18Oldham154471623-716
19Halifax154381223-1115
20Scunthorpe153572230-814
21Yeovil152761218-613
22Gateshead152671826-812
23Maidstone United153391736-1912
24Torquay152491328-1510
View full National League table

