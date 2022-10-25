Close menu
National League
BromleyBromley1BarnetBarnet3

Bromley 1-3 Barnet

National League

Harry Pritchard bagged a brace as Barnet scored three goals in the final five minutes to beat fellow National League play-off hopefuls Bromley at Hayes Lane.

Bromley scored the opening goal midway through the second period when Charles Clayden finished emphatically from close range.

The visitors equalised with five minutes of normal time to play when Idris Kanu picked up the ball on the edge of the box and let fly with a curling effort into the top corner.

In the 90th minute, the Bees snatched all three points when a floated free-kick was met by the head of Pritchard, who then fired in from 30 yards.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 2Reynolds
  • 4BinghamBooked at 61mins
  • 10MarriottSubstituted forAlexanderat 83'minutes
  • 7Clayden
  • 5Bush
  • 9Cheek
  • 17Webster
  • 18Whitely
  • 19Forster
  • 21VenningsBooked at 79minsSubstituted forColemanat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Hannam
  • 8Coleman
  • 8Arthurs
  • 15Bradshaw
  • 22Alexander

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walker
  • 4Collinge
  • 5ArmstrongSubstituted forFlanaganat 75'minutes
  • 11KanuBooked at 87mins
  • 8GormanSubstituted forHallat 69'minutes
  • 6Okimo
  • 9Kabamba
  • 14Pritchard
  • 21Wynter
  • 28WoodsSubstituted forRevanat 69'minutes
  • 33De Havilland

Substitutes

  • 7Hall
  • 16Flanagan
  • 18Smith
  • 24Revan
  • 31Azaze
Referee:
Adrian Quelch
Attendance:
2,092

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bromley 1, Barnet 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bromley 1, Barnet 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Bromley 1, Barnet 3. Harry Pritchard (Barnet).

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Bromley 1, Barnet 2. Harry Pritchard (Barnet).

  5. Booking

    Idris Kanu (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Bromley 1, Barnet 1. Idris Kanu (Barnet).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Bromley. George Alexander replaces Adam Marriott.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Bromley. Ethan Coleman replaces James Vennings.

  9. Booking

    James Vennings (Bromley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnet. Kian Flanagan replaces Marvin Armstrong.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnet. Robert Hall replaces Dale Gorman.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnet. Dominic Revan replaces Sam Woods.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Bromley 1, Barnet 0. Charles Clayden (Bromley).

  14. Booking

    Billy Bingham (Bromley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Second Half

    Second Half begins Bromley 0, Barnet 0.

  16. Half Time

    First Half ends, Bromley 0, Barnet 0.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County15113140142636
2Wrexham15103242172533
3Solihull Moors1584332161628
4Chesterfield158432921828
5Boreham Wood157622214827
6Woking1573528181024
7Bromley157352319424
8Southend156541811723
9York166552015523
10Barnet157263234-223
11Eastleigh156451618-222
12Dorking156363034-421
13Dag & Red165562533-820
14Wealdstone155461622-619
15Altrincham154652328-518
16Aldershot155282123-217
17Maidenhead United155281420-617
18Oldham154471623-716
19Halifax154381223-1115
20Scunthorpe153572230-814
21Yeovil152761218-613
22Gateshead152671826-812
23Maidstone United153391736-1912
24Torquay152491328-1510
