Bromley 1-3 Barnet

Match ends, Bromley 1, Barnet 3.
Harry Pritchard bagged a brace as Barnet scored three goals in the final five minutes to beat fellow National League play-off hopefuls Bromley at Hayes Lane.
Bromley scored the opening goal midway through the second period when Charles Clayden finished emphatically from close range.
The visitors equalised with five minutes of normal time to play when Idris Kanu picked up the ball on the edge of the box and let fly with a curling effort into the top corner.
In the 90th minute, the Bees snatched all three points when a floated free-kick was met by the head of Pritchard, who then fired in from 30 yards.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Bromley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 2Reynolds
- 4BinghamBooked at 61mins
- 10MarriottSubstituted forAlexanderat 83'minutes
- 7Clayden
- 5Bush
- 9Cheek
- 17Webster
- 18Whitely
- 19Forster
- 21VenningsBooked at 79minsSubstituted forColemanat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Hannam
- 8Coleman
- 8Arthurs
- 15Bradshaw
- 22Alexander
Barnet
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Walker
- 4Collinge
- 5ArmstrongSubstituted forFlanaganat 75'minutes
- 11KanuBooked at 87mins
- 8GormanSubstituted forHallat 69'minutes
- 6Okimo
- 9Kabamba
- 14Pritchard
- 21Wynter
- 28WoodsSubstituted forRevanat 69'minutes
- 33De Havilland
Substitutes
- 7Hall
- 16Flanagan
- 18Smith
- 24Revan
- 31Azaze
- Referee:
- Adrian Quelch
- Attendance:
- 2,092
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bromley 1, Barnet 3.
Goal!
Goal! Bromley 1, Barnet 3. Harry Pritchard (Barnet).
Goal!
Goal! Bromley 1, Barnet 2. Harry Pritchard (Barnet).
Booking
Idris Kanu (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Bromley 1, Barnet 1. Idris Kanu (Barnet).
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. George Alexander replaces Adam Marriott.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Ethan Coleman replaces James Vennings.
Booking
James Vennings (Bromley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Kian Flanagan replaces Marvin Armstrong.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Robert Hall replaces Dale Gorman.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Dominic Revan replaces Sam Woods.
Goal!
Goal! Bromley 1, Barnet 0. Charles Clayden (Bromley).
Booking
Billy Bingham (Bromley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Second Half
Second Half begins Bromley 0, Barnet 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bromley 0, Barnet 0.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.