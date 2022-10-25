Maidenhead United 0-2 Solihull Moors

Last updated on .From the section National League

Solihull claimed a National League victory over 10-man Maidenhead after goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai was given his marching orders in the second half.

The visitors took the lead against the run of play after Maidenhead missed a whole host of early chances, with Alex Gudger putting them in front when he headed the ball in off the post midway through the first half.

A tough task for Maidenhead was made even worse when Solihull were awarded a penalty after goalkeeper Gyollai was sent off when he appeared to lash out at Ryan Barnett.

With no goalkeeper on the bench, midfielder Ryan Upward took the keeper's jersey but could not stop Josh Kelly converting from 12 yards as the Moors doubled their lead.

Solihull could have added a third when Joe Sbarra smashed the post from 25 yards but the scores remained 2-0 as they climbed to third in the league.

Match report supplied by PA Media.