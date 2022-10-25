Close menu
National League
Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United0Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors2

Maidenhead United 0-2 Solihull Moors

Solihull claimed a National League victory over 10-man Maidenhead after goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai was given his marching orders in the second half.

The visitors took the lead against the run of play after Maidenhead missed a whole host of early chances, with Alex Gudger putting them in front when he headed the ball in off the post midway through the first half.

A tough task for Maidenhead was made even worse when Solihull were awarded a penalty after goalkeeper Gyollai was sent off when he appeared to lash out at Ryan Barnett.

With no goalkeeper on the bench, midfielder Ryan Upward took the keeper's jersey but could not stop Josh Kelly converting from 12 yards as the Moors doubled their lead.

Solihull could have added a third when Joe Sbarra smashed the post from 25 yards but the scores remained 2-0 as they climbed to third in the league.

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1GyollaiBooked at 62mins
  • 2Asare
  • 5Kpekawa
  • 20ArthurSubstituted forBeckwithat 80'minutes
  • 7BarrattSubstituted forSparkesat 74'minutes
  • 6Clerima
  • 14AcquahSubstituted forCliftonat 74'minutes
  • 17Smith
  • 19Upward
  • 24Massey
  • 27Adams

Substitutes

  • 3Beckwith
  • 8Nathaniel-George
  • 11Sparkes
  • 21Eweka
  • 23Clifton

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 18Moulden
  • 3Coker
  • 4StorerBooked at 87mins
  • 11BarnettSubstituted forParsonsat 81'minutes
  • 7Sbarra
  • 6Gudger
  • 8MaycockSubstituted forJonesat 81'minutes
  • 14Kelly
  • 15KelleherBooked at 69mins
  • 16VaughanBooked at 42mins
  • 19ReidSubstituted forDallasat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Boot
  • 9Dallas
  • 20Whelan
  • 22Jones
  • 27Parsons
Referee:
Greg Rollason
Attendance:
2,434

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Maidenhead United 0, Solihull Moors 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Maidenhead United 0, Solihull Moors 2.

  3. Booking

    Kyle Storer (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Solihull Moors. Joey Jones replaces Callum Maycock.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Solihull Moors. Connor Parsons replaces Ryan Barnett.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidenhead United. Sam Beckwith replaces Koby Arthur.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidenhead United. Adrian Clifton replaces Emile Acquah.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidenhead United. Dan Sparkes replaces Sam Barratt.

  9. Booking

    Fiacre Kelleher (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Solihull Moors. Andrew Dallas replaces Alex Reid.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Maidenhead United 0, Solihull Moors 2. Josh Kelly (Solihull Moors) converts the penalty with a.

  12. Dismissal

    Daniel Gyollai (Maidenhead United) is shown the red card.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Maidenhead United 0, Solihull Moors 1.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Maidenhead United 0, Solihull Moors 1.

  15. Booking

    Ethan Vaughan (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Maidenhead United 0, Solihull Moors 1. Alex Gudger (Solihull Moors).

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County15113140142636
2Wrexham15103242172533
3Solihull Moors1584332161628
4Chesterfield158432921828
5Boreham Wood157622214827
6Woking1573528181024
7Bromley157352319424
8Southend156541811723
9York166552015523
10Barnet157263234-223
11Eastleigh156451618-222
12Dorking156363034-421
13Dag & Red165562533-820
14Wealdstone155461622-619
15Altrincham154652328-518
16Aldershot155282123-217
17Maidenhead United155281420-617
18Oldham154471623-716
19Halifax154381223-1115
20Scunthorpe153572230-814
21Yeovil152761218-613
22Gateshead152671826-812
23Maidstone United153391736-1912
24Torquay152491328-1510
View full National League table

