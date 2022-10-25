Altrincham 1-0 Oldham Athletic

Match ends, Altrincham 1, Oldham Athletic 0.
Chris Conn-Clarke scored the only goal as Altrincham continued their impressive recent form with victory over Greater Manchester rivals Oldham.
A frenetic start to proceedings saw Oldham go close when Ben Tollitt saw his effort go just over the crossbar.
Altrincham also had an early chance when Eddy Jones cut in from the left but his shot was saved by Magnus Norman.
Alty broke the deadlock with just under 20 minutes left on the clock when Conn-Clarke smashed into the top corner from 20 yards in spectacular fashion.
Oldham missed a big chance to equalise in the dying seconds when Conor Carty got on the end of a cross but his goalbound shot went into the grateful grasp of Oliver Byrne.
Match report supplied by PA Media
Line-ups
Altrincham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Byrne
- 22Barrows
- 26Jones
- 10Osborne
- 2Jones
- 23Cooper
- 8Lundstram
- 11Colclough
- 16Conn-ClarkeSubstituted forMaloneat 81'minutes
- 9HulmeSubstituted forKajaat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 30Dinanga
Substitutes
- 17Jackson
- 18Pringle
- 21Gould
- 31Malone
- 33Kaja
Oldham
Formation 4-4-2
- 19Norman
- 2ClarkeSubstituted forWellensat 78'minutes
- 3Francis-Angol
- 18Tollitt
- 14Sheron
- 6Maynard
- 17Rooney
- 20Fondop-Talum
- 21ThrelkeldBooked at 36minsSubstituted forCartyat 49'minutes
- 24Okagbue
- 33CoutoSubstituted forVaughanat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Leutwiler
- 16Cooper
- 23Wellens
- 25Carty
- 34Vaughan
- Referee:
- Edward Duckworth
- Attendance:
- 3,553
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Altrincham 1, Oldham Athletic 0.
Booking
Egli Kaja (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Dan Malone replaces Chris Conn-Clarke.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Charlie Wellens replaces Jordan Clarke.
Goal!
Goal! Altrincham 1, Oldham Athletic 0. Chris Conn-Clarke (Altrincham).
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Egli Kaja replaces Jordan Hulme.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Harry Vaughan replaces Benny Couto.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Conor Carty replaces Oscar Threlkeld.
Second Half
Second Half begins Altrincham 0, Oldham Athletic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Altrincham 0, Oldham Athletic 0.
Booking
Oscar Threlkeld (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.