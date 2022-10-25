Close menu
National League
AltrinchamAltrincham1OldhamOldham Athletic0

Altrincham 1-0 Oldham Athletic

Chris Conn-Clarke scored the only goal as Altrincham continued their impressive recent form with victory over Greater Manchester rivals Oldham.

A frenetic start to proceedings saw Oldham go close when Ben Tollitt saw his effort go just over the crossbar.

Altrincham also had an early chance when Eddy Jones cut in from the left but his shot was saved by Magnus Norman.

Alty broke the deadlock with just under 20 minutes left on the clock when Conn-Clarke smashed into the top corner from 20 yards in spectacular fashion.

Oldham missed a big chance to equalise in the dying seconds when Conor Carty got on the end of a cross but his goalbound shot went into the grateful grasp of Oliver Byrne.

Line-ups

Altrincham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Byrne
  • 22Barrows
  • 26Jones
  • 10Osborne
  • 2Jones
  • 23Cooper
  • 8Lundstram
  • 11Colclough
  • 16Conn-ClarkeSubstituted forMaloneat 81'minutes
  • 9HulmeSubstituted forKajaat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 30Dinanga

Substitutes

  • 17Jackson
  • 18Pringle
  • 21Gould
  • 31Malone
  • 33Kaja

Oldham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 19Norman
  • 2ClarkeSubstituted forWellensat 78'minutes
  • 3Francis-Angol
  • 18Tollitt
  • 14Sheron
  • 6Maynard
  • 17Rooney
  • 20Fondop-Talum
  • 21ThrelkeldBooked at 36minsSubstituted forCartyat 49'minutes
  • 24Okagbue
  • 33CoutoSubstituted forVaughanat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Leutwiler
  • 16Cooper
  • 23Wellens
  • 25Carty
  • 34Vaughan
Referee:
Edward Duckworth
Attendance:
3,553

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Altrincham 1, Oldham Athletic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Altrincham 1, Oldham Athletic 0.

  3. Booking

    Egli Kaja (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Altrincham. Dan Malone replaces Chris Conn-Clarke.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Charlie Wellens replaces Jordan Clarke.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Altrincham 1, Oldham Athletic 0. Chris Conn-Clarke (Altrincham).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Altrincham. Egli Kaja replaces Jordan Hulme.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Harry Vaughan replaces Benny Couto.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Conor Carty replaces Oscar Threlkeld.

  10. Second Half

    Second Half begins Altrincham 0, Oldham Athletic 0.

  11. Half Time

    First Half ends, Altrincham 0, Oldham Athletic 0.

  12. Booking

    Oscar Threlkeld (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County15113140142636
2Wrexham15103242172533
3Solihull Moors1584332161628
4Chesterfield158432921828
5Boreham Wood157622214827
6Woking1573528181024
7Bromley157352319424
8Southend156541811723
9York166552015523
10Barnet157263234-223
11Eastleigh156451618-222
12Dorking156363034-421
13Dag & Red165562533-820
14Wealdstone155461622-619
15Altrincham154652328-518
16Aldershot155282123-217
17Maidenhead United155281420-617
18Oldham154471623-716
19Halifax154381223-1115
20Scunthorpe153572230-814
21Yeovil152761218-613
22Gateshead152671826-812
23Maidstone United153391736-1912
24Torquay152491328-1510
View full National League table

