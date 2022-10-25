Close menu
National League
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United19:45GatesheadGateshead
Venue: Glanford Park

Scunthorpe United v Gateshead

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County14103134132133
2Wrexham1493239162330
3Chesterfield148332820827
4Boreham Wood147522113826
5Solihull Moors1474330161425
6Bromley147342216624
7Woking1472525151023
8York156451914522
9Southend145541511420
10Barnet146262933-420
11Dorking146262731-420
12Wealdstone145451516-119
13Eastleigh145451518-319
14Dag & Red155462432-819
15Maidenhead United145271418-417
16Oldham144461622-616
17Altrincham143652228-615
18Halifax144371120-915
19Aldershot144281923-414
20Yeovil142751216-413
21Gateshead142661723-612
22Maidstone United143381733-1612
23Scunthorpe142571929-1011
24Torquay142481327-1410
