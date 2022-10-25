Tranmere Rovers 1-1 Rochdale

Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Rochdale 1.
Play-off chasing Tranmere extended their unbeaten League Two run to a seventh game but had to settle for one point following a 1-1 draw with Rochdale at Prenton Park.
Kane Hemmings headed a quickfire equaliser for the home team after Ian Henderson's first league goal of the campaign on 35 minutes put Rochdale in front against the run of play.
Manager Micky Mellon's side dominated for extended periods against their lowly visitors and created the first clear opening when Hemmings glanced wide from Josh Dacres-Cogley's flighted delivery on the quarter-hour.
Rochdale stunned their hosts when Henderson was inexplicably left unmarked to plant a crisp strike beyond goalkeeper Ross Doohan following Jimmy Keohane's ball over the top.
Hemmings powerfully met Kieron Morris's flighted right-wing delivery for a speedy reply.
But Tranmere could not convert second-half pressure into maximum points.
Visiting keeper Richard O'Donnell kept out Morris's low 18-yard strike and Jordan Turnbull headed against the woodwork with 15 minutes remaining.
For Rochdale, Tyrese Sinclair worked Doohan with a shot following a rare breakaway, but the visitors were content with the draw for a third straight away game without defeat.
Match report supplied by PA Media
Line-ups
Tranmere
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Doohan
- 2Dacres-Cogley
- 26SimeuBooked at 90mins
- 14Turnbull
- 3Bristow
- 7Morris
- 4O'Connor
- 6Merrie
- 11Hawkes
- 10Hemmings
- 20Nevitt
Substitutes
- 8McAlear
- 16Nolan
- 17Hughes
- 18Jameson
- 19Byrne
- 23Hewelt
- 27Burton
Rochdale
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1O'DonnellBooked at 90mins
- 13Keohane
- 15Graham
- 6Ebanks-Landell
- 24JohnSubstituted forSerikiat 88'minutes
- 7KellySubstituted forBrierleyat 87'minutes
- 20Diagouraga
- 17SinclairSubstituted forTullochat 87'minutes
- 8Ball
- 11OdohSubstituted forRodneyat 66'minutes
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 2Seriki
- 10Rodney
- 14Brierley
- 16Nelson
- 21Tulloch
- 27Malley
- 30Kelly
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
- Attendance:
- 5,742
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Rochdale 1.
Post update
Ethan Bristow (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Devante Rodney (Rochdale).
Post update
Attempt saved. Josh Hawkes (Tranmere Rovers) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Dacres-Cogley with a cross.
Booking
Richard O'Donnell (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rayhaan Tulloch (Rochdale) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ian Henderson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sam Graham.
Booking
Dynel Simeu (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Dynel Simeu (Tranmere Rovers).
Post update
Ian Henderson (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Femi Seriki replaces Cameron John because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Rayhaan Tulloch replaces Tyrese Sinclair.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Ethan Brierley replaces Liam Kelly.
Post update
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Ethan Ebanks-Landell.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jimmy Ball (Rochdale) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Foul by Elliott Nevitt (Tranmere Rovers).
Post update
Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers).
Post update
Tyrese Sinclair (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
