League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers1RochdaleRochdale1

Tranmere Rovers 1-1 Rochdale

League Two

Play-off chasing Tranmere extended their unbeaten League Two run to a seventh game but had to settle for one point following a 1-1 draw with Rochdale at Prenton Park.

Kane Hemmings headed a quickfire equaliser for the home team after Ian Henderson's first league goal of the campaign on 35 minutes put Rochdale in front against the run of play.

Manager Micky Mellon's side dominated for extended periods against their lowly visitors and created the first clear opening when Hemmings glanced wide from Josh Dacres-Cogley's flighted delivery on the quarter-hour.

Rochdale stunned their hosts when Henderson was inexplicably left unmarked to plant a crisp strike beyond goalkeeper Ross Doohan following Jimmy Keohane's ball over the top.

Hemmings powerfully met Kieron Morris's flighted right-wing delivery for a speedy reply.

But Tranmere could not convert second-half pressure into maximum points.

Visiting keeper Richard O'Donnell kept out Morris's low 18-yard strike and Jordan Turnbull headed against the woodwork with 15 minutes remaining.

For Rochdale, Tyrese Sinclair worked Doohan with a shot following a rare breakaway, but the visitors were content with the draw for a third straight away game without defeat.

Match report supplied by PA Media

Line-ups

Tranmere

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Doohan
  • 2Dacres-Cogley
  • 26SimeuBooked at 90mins
  • 14Turnbull
  • 3Bristow
  • 7Morris
  • 4O'Connor
  • 6Merrie
  • 11Hawkes
  • 10Hemmings
  • 20Nevitt

Substitutes

  • 8McAlear
  • 16Nolan
  • 17Hughes
  • 18Jameson
  • 19Byrne
  • 23Hewelt
  • 27Burton

Rochdale

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1O'DonnellBooked at 90mins
  • 13Keohane
  • 15Graham
  • 6Ebanks-Landell
  • 24JohnSubstituted forSerikiat 88'minutes
  • 7KellySubstituted forBrierleyat 87'minutes
  • 20Diagouraga
  • 17SinclairSubstituted forTullochat 87'minutes
  • 8Ball
  • 11OdohSubstituted forRodneyat 66'minutes
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 2Seriki
  • 10Rodney
  • 14Brierley
  • 16Nelson
  • 21Tulloch
  • 27Malley
  • 30Kelly
Referee:
Andy Haines
Attendance:
5,742

Match Stats

Home TeamTranmereAway TeamRochdale
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Rochdale 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Rochdale 1.

  3. Post update

    Ethan Bristow (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Devante Rodney (Rochdale).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Hawkes (Tranmere Rovers) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Dacres-Cogley with a cross.

  6. Booking

    Richard O'Donnell (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rayhaan Tulloch (Rochdale) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ian Henderson.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sam Graham.

  9. Booking

    Dynel Simeu (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Dynel Simeu (Tranmere Rovers).

  11. Post update

    Ian Henderson (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Rochdale. Femi Seriki replaces Cameron John because of an injury.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Rochdale. Rayhaan Tulloch replaces Tyrese Sinclair.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Rochdale. Ethan Brierley replaces Liam Kelly.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Ethan Ebanks-Landell.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jimmy Ball (Rochdale) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Elliott Nevitt (Tranmere Rovers).

  18. Post update

    Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers).

  20. Post update

    Tyrese Sinclair (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

2 comments

  • Comment posted by maria, at 23:09 25 Oct

    A hard earned battling point but most of the pressure was brought on by poor passing or just hopeful clearances up field in the hope they found a blue shirt. Quality sadly lacking again. Hope I’m proved wrong but I can’t see how we can move away from the drop zone unless performances improve dramatically. Whatever happened to the days when we strung a dozen passes together with an end result?

  • Comment posted by Lord Cowshed, at 22:59 25 Oct

    No substitutions from Mellon. A mystery. No effort from Hemmings, predictable.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient1511312591636
2Stevenage1611232314935
3Northampton1694328181031
4Mansfield158342316727
5Salford158341912727
6Swindon167631815327
7Bradford157532012826
8Barrow158161816225
9Tranmere157351811724
10Carlisle156632116524
11Grimsby156541712523
12Doncaster166461921-222
13Walsall165562016420
14Crewe154741517-219
15Sutton United165471620-419
16Stockport155371819-118
17Wimbledon154471722-516
18Newport164391419-515
19Crawley153481727-1013
20Gillingham15276616-1013
21Harrogate153391221-912
22Rochdale153391222-1012
23Colchester152491221-910
24Hartlepool161691329-169
View full League Two table

