League Two
StockportStockport County2CarlisleCarlisle United0

Stockport County 2-0 Carlisle United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Goals from Myles Hippolyte and Kyle Wootton sealed a second successive League Two win for Stockport in a convincing 2-0 victory over Carlisle.

The Hatters were the better of the two sides throughout and were rewarded for their early efforts with a goal in the 20th minute.

An inviting ball over the top from Paddy Madden fell directly into the path of Hippolyte who rolled it into the bottom corner.

Carlisle made things easy, with no shots on target in the first period, whilst County had chances to double their lead.

They eventually took them after the restart, despite the visitors looking much improved.

An impressive charge down the line from Madden launched the attack which saw Will Collar's inch-perfect cross find Wootton, who headed home at the far post.

The Cumbrians came closest through the in-form Kristian Dennis, who reached a hopeful ball over the top but could only hit the post.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Stockport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 4Wright
  • 6Horsfall
  • 23Hussey
  • 16Brown
  • 14Collar
  • 18Croasdale
  • 21HippolyteSubstituted forSarcevicat 84'minutes
  • 28MacDonaldSubstituted forJohnsonat 69'minutes
  • 9MaddenSubstituted forCrankshawat 83'minutes
  • 19Wootton

Substitutes

  • 5Palmer
  • 10Sarcevic
  • 11Crankshaw
  • 13Jones
  • 15Johnson
  • 17Rydel
  • 29Jennings

Carlisle

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Holy
  • 25BackBooked at 73mins
  • 17Whelan
  • 5Feeney
  • 22Mellish
  • 3Armer
  • 7GibsonBooked at 85mins
  • 8GuySubstituted forSho-Silvaat 78'minutes
  • 4Moxon
  • 29HarrisSubstituted forStrettonat 45'minutes
  • 14Dennis

Substitutes

  • 15Charters
  • 16Sho-Silva
  • 20Ellis
  • 27Bollado
  • 30Kelly
  • 32Stretton
  • 33Idehen
Referee:
Ben Speedie
Attendance:
8,418

Match Stats

Home TeamStockportAway TeamCarlisle
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home16
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stockport County 2, Carlisle United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stockport County 2, Carlisle United 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Will Collar (Stockport County).

  4. Post update

    Owen Moxon (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Hussey (Stockport County) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Stretton (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kristian Dennis.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Antoni Sarcevic (Stockport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Will Collar.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Wootton (Stockport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Owen Moxon.

  10. Booking

    Jordan Gibson (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    James Brown (Stockport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Gibson (Carlisle United).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oliver Crankshaw (Stockport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Stockport County. Antoni Sarcevic replaces Myles Hippolyte.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Stockport County. Oliver Crankshaw replaces Paddy Madden.

  16. Post update

    Fraser Horsfall (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jon Mellish (Carlisle United).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Carlisle United. Tobi Sho-Silva replaces Callum Guy.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Myles Hippolyte (Stockport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paddy Madden.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Wootton (Stockport County).

Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Comment posted by Inspector Japp, today at 01:24

    Carn the Hatters.

  • Comment posted by Added On Time, at 23:24 25 Oct

    How did the best team in Cumbria get beat.

  • Comment posted by GhettoDefendant, at 23:11 25 Oct

    Wootton scored👍
    How is he doing after leaving Notts County?
    I'd like to hear what fans think of him?

  • Comment posted by oakwoodbank, at 22:51 25 Oct

    There is so much satisfaction arising from the current consistent team selection. This will add confidence to the play of those involved. After early disappointments, to see the team performing in this manner is rewarding for the loyal fans.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient1511312591636
2Stevenage1611232314935
3Northampton1694328181031
4Mansfield158342316727
5Salford158341912727
6Swindon167631815327
7Bradford157532012826
8Barrow158161816225
9Tranmere157351811724
10Carlisle156632116524
11Grimsby156541712523
12Doncaster166461921-222
13Walsall165562016420
14Crewe154741517-219
15Sutton United165471620-419
16Stockport155371819-118
17Wimbledon154471722-516
18Newport164391419-515
19Crawley153481727-1013
20Gillingham15276616-1013
21Harrogate153391221-912
22Rochdale153391222-1012
23Colchester152491221-910
24Hartlepool161691329-169
View full League Two table

