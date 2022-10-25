Stockport County 2-0 Carlisle United

Match ends, Stockport County 2, Carlisle United 0.
Goals from Myles Hippolyte and Kyle Wootton sealed a second successive League Two win for Stockport in a convincing 2-0 victory over Carlisle.
The Hatters were the better of the two sides throughout and were rewarded for their early efforts with a goal in the 20th minute.
An inviting ball over the top from Paddy Madden fell directly into the path of Hippolyte who rolled it into the bottom corner.
Carlisle made things easy, with no shots on target in the first period, whilst County had chances to double their lead.
They eventually took them after the restart, despite the visitors looking much improved.
An impressive charge down the line from Madden launched the attack which saw Will Collar's inch-perfect cross find Wootton, who headed home at the far post.
The Cumbrians came closest through the in-form Kristian Dennis, who reached a hopeful ball over the top but could only hit the post.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Stockport
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hinchliffe
- 4Wright
- 6Horsfall
- 23Hussey
- 16Brown
- 14Collar
- 18Croasdale
- 21HippolyteSubstituted forSarcevicat 84'minutes
- 28MacDonaldSubstituted forJohnsonat 69'minutes
- 9MaddenSubstituted forCrankshawat 83'minutes
- 19Wootton
Substitutes
- 5Palmer
- 10Sarcevic
- 11Crankshaw
- 13Jones
- 15Johnson
- 17Rydel
- 29Jennings
Carlisle
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Holy
- 25BackBooked at 73mins
- 17Whelan
- 5Feeney
- 22Mellish
- 3Armer
- 7GibsonBooked at 85mins
- 8GuySubstituted forSho-Silvaat 78'minutes
- 4Moxon
- 29HarrisSubstituted forStrettonat 45'minutes
- 14Dennis
Substitutes
- 15Charters
- 16Sho-Silva
- 20Ellis
- 27Bollado
- 30Kelly
- 32Stretton
- 33Idehen
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
- Attendance:
- 8,418
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stockport County 2, Carlisle United 0.
Post update
Foul by Will Collar (Stockport County).
Post update
Owen Moxon (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Chris Hussey (Stockport County) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jack Stretton (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kristian Dennis.
Post update
Attempt saved. Antoni Sarcevic (Stockport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Will Collar.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Wootton (Stockport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Owen Moxon.
Booking
Jordan Gibson (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
James Brown (Stockport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Gibson (Carlisle United).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Oliver Crankshaw (Stockport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Stockport County. Antoni Sarcevic replaces Myles Hippolyte.
Substitution
Substitution, Stockport County. Oliver Crankshaw replaces Paddy Madden.
Post update
Fraser Horsfall (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jon Mellish (Carlisle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Tobi Sho-Silva replaces Callum Guy.
Post update
Attempt missed. Myles Hippolyte (Stockport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paddy Madden.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Wootton (Stockport County).
