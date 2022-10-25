Northampton Town 2-2 Sutton United

Match ends, Northampton Town 2, Sutton United 2.
Sutton launched an excellent second-half fightback to rescue a point against Northampton at Sixfields on Tuesday.
The Cobblers hit the front with the first meaningful shot of the contest when Shaun McWilliams found Marc Leonard on the edge of the box and he picked out the bottom corner with a precise finish for his first professional goal.
Jack Sowerby fired straight at Lewis Ward and Kieron Bowie's shot deflected wide, but it was only a matter of time until the Cobblers turned their dominance into a second goal.
Louis Appere held the ball up and laid it off to Mitch Pinnock, who took a touch and fired sweetly past Ward eight minutes before half-time.
Sutton were back in the game within two minutes of the restart as Omar Bugiel headed in Rob Milsom's cross, and that swung the momentum their way.
They were back level on the hour through Donovan Wilson after he capitalised on a mistake from McWilliams.
Both sides had a big chances to win it late on but Kieron Bowie slashed wide for Northampton before Joe Kizzi headed over at the other end.
Line-ups
Northampton
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Burge
- 20Lintott
- 22OdimayoSubstituted forMcGowanat 83'minutes
- 5Guthrie
- 24HaynesSubstituted forDycheat 68'minutes
- 4Sowerby
- 19Bowie
- 17McWilliamsSubstituted forHoskinsat 68'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 12Leonard
- 11Pinnock
- 9Appéré
Substitutes
- 3McGowan
- 7Hoskins
- 25Tomlinson
- 27Abimbola
- 34Cross
- 35Dyche
- 36Dadge
Sutton United
Formation 4-4-2
- 34Ward
- 7Boldewijn
- 22Kizzi
- 4Rowe
- 3HartBooked at 39minsSubstituted forKouassiat 45'minutes
- 20Neufville
- 18Lovatt
- 24MilsomBooked at 24mins
- 11Randall-Hurren
- 25Wilson
- 9Bugiel
Substitutes
- 13House
- 14Dundas
- 19Fadahunsi
- 21Gambin
- 23Kendall
- 27Kouassi
- 39Thomas
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
- Attendance:
- 4,800
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Northampton Town 2, Sutton United 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Omar Bugiel (Sutton United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Will Randall.
Post update
Max Dyche (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kylian Kouassi (Sutton United).
Post update
Offside, Northampton Town. Aaron McGowan tries a through ball, but Sam Hoskins is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joe Kizzi (Sutton United) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Robert Milsom with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Harvey Lintott.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mitchell Pinnock with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Aaron McGowan replaces Akinwale Odimayo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josh Neufville (Sutton United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Randall.
Post update
Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Adam Lovatt (Sutton United).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Will Randall (Sutton United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Donovan Wilson.
Post update
Marc Leonard (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kylian Kouassi (Sutton United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Omar Bugiel (Sutton United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Booking
Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town).
Post update
Donovan Wilson (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
