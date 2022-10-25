Close menu
League Two
NorthamptonNorthampton Town2Sutton UnitedSutton United2

Northampton Town 2-2 Sutton United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Sutton launched an excellent second-half fightback to rescue a point against Northampton at Sixfields on Tuesday.

The Cobblers hit the front with the first meaningful shot of the contest when Shaun McWilliams found Marc Leonard on the edge of the box and he picked out the bottom corner with a precise finish for his first professional goal.

Jack Sowerby fired straight at Lewis Ward and Kieron Bowie's shot deflected wide, but it was only a matter of time until the Cobblers turned their dominance into a second goal.

Louis Appere held the ball up and laid it off to Mitch Pinnock, who took a touch and fired sweetly past Ward eight minutes before half-time.

Sutton were back in the game within two minutes of the restart as Omar Bugiel headed in Rob Milsom's cross, and that swung the momentum their way.

They were back level on the hour through Donovan Wilson after he capitalised on a mistake from McWilliams.

Both sides had a big chances to win it late on but Kieron Bowie slashed wide for Northampton before Joe Kizzi headed over at the other end.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Northampton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Burge
  • 20Lintott
  • 22OdimayoSubstituted forMcGowanat 83'minutes
  • 5Guthrie
  • 24HaynesSubstituted forDycheat 68'minutes
  • 4Sowerby
  • 19Bowie
  • 17McWilliamsSubstituted forHoskinsat 68'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 12Leonard
  • 11Pinnock
  • 9Appéré

Substitutes

  • 3McGowan
  • 7Hoskins
  • 25Tomlinson
  • 27Abimbola
  • 34Cross
  • 35Dyche
  • 36Dadge

Sutton United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 34Ward
  • 7Boldewijn
  • 22Kizzi
  • 4Rowe
  • 3HartBooked at 39minsSubstituted forKouassiat 45'minutes
  • 20Neufville
  • 18Lovatt
  • 24MilsomBooked at 24mins
  • 11Randall-Hurren
  • 25Wilson
  • 9Bugiel

Substitutes

  • 13House
  • 14Dundas
  • 19Fadahunsi
  • 21Gambin
  • 23Kendall
  • 27Kouassi
  • 39Thomas
Referee:
Ross Joyce
Attendance:
4,800

Match Stats

Home TeamNorthamptonAway TeamSutton United
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Northampton Town 2, Sutton United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Northampton Town 2, Sutton United 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Omar Bugiel (Sutton United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Will Randall.

  4. Post update

    Max Dyche (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kylian Kouassi (Sutton United).

  6. Post update

    Offside, Northampton Town. Aaron McGowan tries a through ball, but Sam Hoskins is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Kizzi (Sutton United) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Robert Milsom with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Harvey Lintott.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mitchell Pinnock with a through ball.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Northampton Town. Aaron McGowan replaces Akinwale Odimayo.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Neufville (Sutton United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Randall.

  12. Post update

    Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Adam Lovatt (Sutton United).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Will Randall (Sutton United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Donovan Wilson.

  15. Post update

    Marc Leonard (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kylian Kouassi (Sutton United).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Omar Bugiel (Sutton United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  18. Booking

    Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town).

  20. Post update

    Donovan Wilson (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Comment posted by gerald niblet, at 23:05 25 Oct

    Letting two goal lead slip ..... not good enough cobblers

