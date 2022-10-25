Barrow 1-0 Grimsby Town

Match ends, Barrow 1, Grimsby Town 0.
Billy Waters scored the only goal of the game as Barrow ended their five-game winless run with a vital 1-0 victory over Grimsby.
Striker Waters struck his first goal since the opening day to secure the Bluebirds' a first win against the Mariners since 1968 at a rain-soaked Holker Street.
Josh Kay missed his second penalty in as many games as inspired Grimsby stopper Max Crocombe looked set to earn the visitors an unlikely point.
But he was finally beaten with 15 minutes to go as Pete Wild's side got a deserved winner to go eighth.
Crocombe produced a string of fine saves, to keep out David Mojo and Waters, in the first half to keep the hosts at bay.
The pick of the lot was when he thwarted Kay's 39th-minute spot kick with his foot after the midfielder was felled by Otis Khan.
After the break it was Paul Farman's turn to keep the game goalless as he denied Ryan Taylor.
But Waters had the last laugh as he turned Patrick Brough's curling cross into the bottom corner to secure three precious points.
Line-ups
Barrow
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Farman
- 21Warren
- 25Ray
- 6CanavanBooked at 51mins
- 3BroughBooked at 31mins
- 13White
- 14NealSubstituted forFoleyat 63'minutes
- 34WhitfieldSubstituted forKenlockat 82'minutes
- 9Waters
- 11Kay
- 23MoyoSubstituted forGordonat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Gordon
- 12Lillis
- 16Foley
- 17Smales-Braithwaite
- 20Kenlock
- 35Stevens
Grimsby
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Crocombe
- 32Cropper
- 6WaterfallBooked at 51mins
- 26Smith
- 2Efete
- 4GreenSubstituted forHuntat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11KhanSubstituted forRichardsonat 71'minutes
- 8Holohan
- 17MorrisSubstituted forPeppleat 79'minutes
- 15Clifton
- 29TaylorSubstituted forSimmondsat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Wearne
- 16Hunt
- 19Richardson
- 21Simmonds
- 23Pepple
- 30Khouri
- 31Maher
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
- Attendance:
- 3,301
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barrow 1, Grimsby Town 0.
Alex Hunt (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tom White (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Hunt (Grimsby Town).
Foul by Tom White (Barrow).
Michee Efete (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barrow. Conceded by Andy Smith.
Attempt missed. Josh Gordon (Barrow) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Billy Waters with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Josh Kay (Barrow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Josh Gordon (Barrow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Cropper (Grimsby Town).
Substitution, Barrow. Myles Kenlock replaces Ben Whitfield.
Foul by Sam Foley (Barrow).
Post update
Gavan Holohan (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Aribim Pepple replaces Bryn Morris.
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Keyendrah Simmonds replaces Ryan Taylor.
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Alex Hunt replaces Kieran Green.
Attempt missed. Ben Whitfield (Barrow) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a fast break.
Goal! Barrow 1, Grimsby Town 0. Billy Waters (Barrow) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick Brough with a cross.
