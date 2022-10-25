Close menu
League Two
BarrowBarrow1GrimsbyGrimsby Town0

Barrow 1-0 Grimsby Town

Last updated on .From the section League Twocomments7

Billy Waters scored the only goal of the game as Barrow ended their five-game winless run with a vital 1-0 victory over Grimsby.

Striker Waters struck his first goal since the opening day to secure the Bluebirds' a first win against the Mariners since 1968 at a rain-soaked Holker Street.

Josh Kay missed his second penalty in as many games as inspired Grimsby stopper Max Crocombe looked set to earn the visitors an unlikely point.

But he was finally beaten with 15 minutes to go as Pete Wild's side got a deserved winner to go eighth.

Crocombe produced a string of fine saves, to keep out David Mojo and Waters, in the first half to keep the hosts at bay.

The pick of the lot was when he thwarted Kay's 39th-minute spot kick with his foot after the midfielder was felled by Otis Khan.

After the break it was Paul Farman's turn to keep the game goalless as he denied Ryan Taylor.

But Waters had the last laugh as he turned Patrick Brough's curling cross into the bottom corner to secure three precious points.

Match report supplied by PA Media

Line-ups

Barrow

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Farman
  • 21Warren
  • 25Ray
  • 6CanavanBooked at 51mins
  • 3BroughBooked at 31mins
  • 13White
  • 14NealSubstituted forFoleyat 63'minutes
  • 34WhitfieldSubstituted forKenlockat 82'minutes
  • 9Waters
  • 11Kay
  • 23MoyoSubstituted forGordonat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Gordon
  • 12Lillis
  • 16Foley
  • 17Smales-Braithwaite
  • 20Kenlock
  • 35Stevens

Grimsby

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Crocombe
  • 32Cropper
  • 6WaterfallBooked at 51mins
  • 26Smith
  • 2Efete
  • 4GreenSubstituted forHuntat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11KhanSubstituted forRichardsonat 71'minutes
  • 8Holohan
  • 17MorrisSubstituted forPeppleat 79'minutes
  • 15Clifton
  • 29TaylorSubstituted forSimmondsat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Wearne
  • 16Hunt
  • 19Richardson
  • 21Simmonds
  • 23Pepple
  • 30Khouri
  • 31Maher
Referee:
Ben Toner
Attendance:
3,301

Match Stats

Home TeamBarrowAway TeamGrimsby
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barrow 1, Grimsby Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barrow 1, Grimsby Town 0.

  3. Booking

    Alex Hunt (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Tom White (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Alex Hunt (Grimsby Town).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Tom White (Barrow).

  7. Post update

    Michee Efete (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Barrow. Conceded by Andy Smith.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Gordon (Barrow) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Billy Waters with a cross following a set piece situation.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Kay (Barrow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Josh Gordon (Barrow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Cropper (Grimsby Town).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Barrow. Myles Kenlock replaces Ben Whitfield.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Sam Foley (Barrow).

  15. Post update

    Gavan Holohan (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Grimsby Town. Aribim Pepple replaces Bryn Morris.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Grimsby Town. Keyendrah Simmonds replaces Ryan Taylor.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Grimsby Town. Alex Hunt replaces Kieran Green.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Whitfield (Barrow) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a fast break.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Barrow 1, Grimsby Town 0. Billy Waters (Barrow) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick Brough with a cross.

  • Comment posted by Andrew JG_8921, today at 01:30

    Haha Grimsby Town lost at Barrow.

  • Comment posted by pope, today at 00:53

    Well done Barrow 4good points from two tricky games . Well pleased for you

  • Comment posted by Tony, at 23:46 25 Oct

    Well done blue bird's, after 2 seasons survival looks like the play offs may be on !?. Leicester City season ticket holder...
    Barrow were Dads team, so I have followed them to. Recall only tomd saw them live was maybe 30+ years ago in a 1-0 win at Shepshed Charterhouse.
    This manager looks the real deal....
    7nlike Brendan Rodgers !

  • Comment posted by Mazdaman, at 23:22 25 Oct

    Well done, Barrow. So many people's 'second team'. A good attendance on a filthy night and three valuable points

  • Comment posted by Added On Time, at 23:22 25 Oct

    Well played Barrow could and should have scored more, if they had a decent forward would be in top 3 make so many chances every game, well done to the Grimsby fans very good turn out what became a wet night. Another poor Pen from Josh Kay.

  • Comment posted by Sandgrownun, at 23:11 25 Oct

    Barrow the better team and 15 points clear of the drop zone - happy days.

  • Comment posted by Alan mcgerty, at 23:11 25 Oct

    Fully deserved win, grimsby were poor in my opinion up the bluebirds should have been 3 at least

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient1511312591636
2Stevenage1611232314935
3Northampton1694328181031
4Mansfield158342316727
5Salford158341912727
6Swindon167631815327
7Bradford157532012826
8Barrow158161816225
9Tranmere157351811724
10Carlisle156632116524
11Grimsby156541712523
12Doncaster166461921-222
13Walsall165562016420
14Crewe154741517-219
15Sutton United165471620-419
16Stockport155371819-118
17Wimbledon154471722-516
18Newport164391419-515
19Crawley153481727-1013
20Gillingham15276616-1013
21Harrogate153391221-912
22Rochdale153391222-1012
23Colchester152491221-910
24Hartlepool161691329-169
View full League Two table

