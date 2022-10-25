Close menu
League Two
ColchesterColchester United2CrawleyCrawley Town2

Colchester United 2-2 Crawley Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Junior Tchamadeu's superb equaliser salvaged struggling Colchester a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Crawley.

After Alex Newby put United in front, Town turned the game around courtesy of goals from Ashley Nadesan and James Tilley either side of half-time.

But Tchamadeu secured a point for second-bottom Colchester, who are three points from safety in League Two.

Colchester went close in the eighth minute when John Akinde hooked wide at the far post from Tchamadeu's fine cross.

The U's took a 20th-minute lead through Newby, whose excellent low strike from nearly 25 yards from Dan Chesters' short pass flew into the net.

Crawley almost equalised in the 38th minute when Tom Fellows latched onto Jack Powell's long pass forward but drilled a low cross-shot wide of the far post.

But the visitors were level in the 45th minute when Nadesan headed in unmarked from George Francomb's delivery into the box.

Crawley took the lead 24 seconds into the second half when Tilley's close-range strike squirmed past goalkeeper Sam Hornby, following Tom Nichols' pass.

But Colchester salvaged a point in the 62nd minute through Tchamadeu, who collected Newby's pass and ran at the visitors' defence before drilling an excellent low strike inside the near post.

Line-ups

Colchester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hornby
  • 22TchamadeuBooked at 18mins
  • 4Chambers
  • 6Dallison-Lisbon
  • 3ClampinSubstituted forKazeemat 53'minutes
  • 8SkuseSubstituted forMarshall-Mirandaat 38'minutes
  • 10Judge
  • 19Newby
  • 7Hannant
  • 23ChestersSubstituted forNoubleat 88'minutes
  • 24Akinde

Substitutes

  • 11Sears
  • 13O'Hara
  • 14Chilvers
  • 18Eastman
  • 30Kazeem
  • 33Marshall-Miranda
  • 45Nouble

Crawley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 41Robson
  • 4FrancombSubstituted forJenksat 59'minutes
  • 3ConroySubstituted forFrancilletteat 13'minutes
  • 5Craig
  • 25TsaroullaBooked at 81mins
  • 7Tilley
  • 39HessenthalerBooked at 32mins
  • 8Powell
  • 38FellowsSubstituted forTelfordat 69'minutes
  • 10NadesanBooked at 45mins
  • 9Nichols

Substitutes

  • 15Francillette
  • 18Davis
  • 19Telford
  • 24Oteh
  • 27Khaleel
  • 28Jenks
  • 37Balcombe
Referee:
Paul Howard
Attendance:
2,931

Match Stats

Home TeamColchesterAway TeamCrawley
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Colchester United 2, Crawley Town 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Colchester United 2, Crawley Town 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tom Dallison-Lisbon (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Marley Marshall-Miranda (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Telford (Crawley Town).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Luke Hannant (Colchester United).

  7. Post update

    Dominic Telford (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Tony Craig.

  9. Post update

    Luke Chambers (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Colchester United. Frank Nouble replaces Daniel Chesters because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Akinde (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John Akinde (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Hannant with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by David Robson.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. John Akinde (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alan Judge.

  16. Post update

    Luke Hannant (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ludwig Francillette (Crawley Town).

  18. Booking

    Nicholas Tsaroulla (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Nicholas Tsaroulla (Crawley Town) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  20. Post update

    Luke Hannant (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by Andrew JG_8921, today at 01:26

    Essex does not want to see Colchester United relegated from the EFL to the Non-League. But I think it will happen at some point.

  • Comment posted by Rennisons, at 23:39 25 Oct

    I attended this one as a neutral whilst down from Scotland visiting family in the area, and was thoroughly entertained. Both sides played attractive football that deserves them avoiding the drop. Good to chat with the local sat next to me who's been going to watch Col.U since 1965. All the best for the rest of the season.

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, at 23:43 25 Oct

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      Have you been to Spec Savers recently? "The local" was probably the corner flag!

  • Comment posted by Wormhole, at 22:59 25 Oct

    A massive point obtained at home by Colchester. Bunting out and street parties tomorrow as that was arguably their best performance since beating Leeds 3-2 in the FA Cup in 1971. All their fans must be bouncing off the walls after that. Maybe both of them will come on here and bang on about how the team will make the promotion playoffs in June. What would the EFL do without such exciting football?

    • Reply posted by Wormhole, at 23:09 25 Oct

      Wormhole replied:
      Coming back to the fans, I've never heard so much noise in this division - albeit mostly groaning and insults! A great example of how not to support a team!

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient1511312591636
2Stevenage1611232314935
3Northampton1694328181031
4Mansfield158342316727
5Salford158341912727
6Swindon167631815327
7Bradford157532012826
8Barrow158161816225
9Tranmere157351811724
10Carlisle156632116524
11Grimsby156541712523
12Doncaster166461921-222
13Walsall165562016420
14Crewe154741517-219
15Sutton United165471620-419
16Stockport155371819-118
17Wimbledon154471722-516
18Newport164391419-515
19Crawley153481727-1013
20Gillingham15276616-1013
21Harrogate153391221-912
22Rochdale153391222-1012
23Colchester152491221-910
24Hartlepool161691329-169
View full League Two table

