Colchester United 2-2 Crawley Town

Match ends, Colchester United 2, Crawley Town 2.
Junior Tchamadeu's superb equaliser salvaged struggling Colchester a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Crawley.
After Alex Newby put United in front, Town turned the game around courtesy of goals from Ashley Nadesan and James Tilley either side of half-time.
But Tchamadeu secured a point for second-bottom Colchester, who are three points from safety in League Two.
Colchester went close in the eighth minute when John Akinde hooked wide at the far post from Tchamadeu's fine cross.
The U's took a 20th-minute lead through Newby, whose excellent low strike from nearly 25 yards from Dan Chesters' short pass flew into the net.
Crawley almost equalised in the 38th minute when Tom Fellows latched onto Jack Powell's long pass forward but drilled a low cross-shot wide of the far post.
But the visitors were level in the 45th minute when Nadesan headed in unmarked from George Francomb's delivery into the box.
Crawley took the lead 24 seconds into the second half when Tilley's close-range strike squirmed past goalkeeper Sam Hornby, following Tom Nichols' pass.
But Colchester salvaged a point in the 62nd minute through Tchamadeu, who collected Newby's pass and ran at the visitors' defence before drilling an excellent low strike inside the near post.
Report supplied by PA Media
Line-ups
Colchester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hornby
- 22TchamadeuBooked at 18mins
- 4Chambers
- 6Dallison-Lisbon
- 3ClampinSubstituted forKazeemat 53'minutes
- 8SkuseSubstituted forMarshall-Mirandaat 38'minutes
- 10Judge
- 19Newby
- 7Hannant
- 23ChestersSubstituted forNoubleat 88'minutes
- 24Akinde
Substitutes
- 11Sears
- 13O'Hara
- 14Chilvers
- 18Eastman
- 30Kazeem
- 33Marshall-Miranda
- 45Nouble
Crawley
Formation 4-4-2
- 41Robson
- 4FrancombSubstituted forJenksat 59'minutes
- 3ConroySubstituted forFrancilletteat 13'minutes
- 5Craig
- 25TsaroullaBooked at 81mins
- 7Tilley
- 39HessenthalerBooked at 32mins
- 8Powell
- 38FellowsSubstituted forTelfordat 69'minutes
- 10NadesanBooked at 45mins
- 9Nichols
Substitutes
- 15Francillette
- 18Davis
- 19Telford
- 24Oteh
- 27Khaleel
- 28Jenks
- 37Balcombe
- Referee:
- Paul Howard
- Attendance:
- 2,931
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Colchester United 2, Crawley Town 2.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tom Dallison-Lisbon (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Marley Marshall-Miranda (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dominic Telford (Crawley Town).
Post update
Foul by Luke Hannant (Colchester United).
Post update
Dominic Telford (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Tony Craig.
Post update
Luke Chambers (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Frank Nouble replaces Daniel Chesters because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. John Akinde (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. John Akinde (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Hannant with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by David Robson.
Post update
Attempt saved. John Akinde (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alan Judge.
Post update
Luke Hannant (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ludwig Francillette (Crawley Town).
Booking
Nicholas Tsaroulla (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Nicholas Tsaroulla (Crawley Town) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Post update
Luke Hannant (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Comments
Join the conversation