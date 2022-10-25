Close menu
League One
CharltonCharlton Athletic19:45MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
Venue: The Valley

Charlton Athletic v Milton Keynes Dons

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report will appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 25th October 2022

  • BarnsleyBarnsley19:45Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • BoltonBolton Wanderers19:45BurtonBurton Albion
  • CharltonCharlton Athletic19:45MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town19:45MorecambeMorecambe
  • DerbyDerby County19:45ExeterExeter City
  • FleetwoodFleetwood Town19:45Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • PeterboroughPeterborough United19:45AccringtonAccrington Stanley
  • PlymouthPlymouth Argyle19:45ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
  • Port ValePort Vale19:45IpswichIpswich Town
  • PortsmouthPortsmouth19:45Oxford UtdOxford United
  • WycombeWycombe Wanderers19:45CambridgeCambridge United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth15112230161435
2Ipswich15103228121633
3Sheff Wed1593328131530
4Peterborough1581628181025
5Portsmouth137422315825
6Bolton147341610624
7Charlton155732317622
8Exeter156362621521
9Barnsley146351713421
10Shrewsbury146351415-121
11Derby136251512320
12Wycombe146261817120
13Bristol Rovers155462426-219
14Port Vale145451519-419
15Lincoln City134631617-118
16Fleetwood143741213-116
17Accrington144461622-616
18Cambridge155191526-1116
19Oxford Utd134271416-214
20Cheltenham144281220-814
21Burton153391729-1212
22Forest Green153391432-1812
23Morecambe142571124-1311
24MK Dons1431101322-910
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC