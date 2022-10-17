Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Seventh-tier Alvechurch will travel to League One side Cheltenham Town in the first round of the FA Cup next month.

The lowest ranked side left in the competition play in the Southern Premier Central division.

Bolton Wanderers will host Barnsley in an all-League One tie, while Sheffield Wednesday host Morecambe.

Speaking on BBC One, Alvechurch manager Ian Long said: "It's a tough tie against a League One side away from home."

"They had a player off us last season and they will certainly know quite a lot about us.

"We're excited. It's not a million miles away from here so hopefully the fans will follow us down to Cheltenham."

Coalville Town and Needham Market, who also both play in the Southern Premier Central, face trips to League One sides Charlton and Burton respectively.

First-round ties will be played between 4-7 November.

FA Cup first-round draw

South Shields v Forest Green Rovers

Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley

Boreham Wood v Eastleigh

Curzon Ashton v Cambridge United

Maidenhead United v Dagenham and Redbridge

Crawley Town v Accrington Stanley

Solihull Moors v Hartlepool United

Kidderminster Harriers or AFC Fylde v Gillingham

Peterborough United v Salford City

Sutton United v Farnborough

Grimsby Town v Plymouth Argyle

Milton Keynes Dons v Yeovil Town or Taunton Town

Ebbsfleet United v FC Halifax Town

Carlisle United v Tranmere Rovers

Bracknell Town v Ipswich Town

Hendon/Chippenham Town v Lincoln City

Sheffield Wednesday v Morecambe

Hereford v Portsmouth

Shrewsbury Town v York City

Buxton v Merthyr Town

Charlton Athletic v Coalville Town

Weymouth v AFC Wimbledon

Newport County v Colchester United

Stockport County v Swindon Town

Doncaster Rovers v King's Lynn Town

Altrincham/Gateshead v Stevenage

Fleetwood Town v Oxford City

Burton Albion v Needham Market

Bradford City v Harrogate Town

Port Vale v Exeter City

Torquay United/Hampton and Richmond v Derby County

Bristol Rovers v Rochdale

Wycombe Wanderers v Walsall

Blyth Spartans/Wrexham v Oldham Athletic or Chester

Crewe Alexandra v Leyton Orient

Barnet v Chelmsford City

Woking v Oxford United

Chesterfield v Northampton Town

Cheltenham Town v Alvechurch

Barrow v Mansfield Town