Seventh-tier Alvechurch will travel to League One side Cheltenham Town in the first round of the FA Cup next month.

The lowest ranked side left in the competition play in the Southern Premier Central league.

Bolton Wanderers will host Barnsley in an all-League One tie, while Sheffield Wednesday host Morecambe.

Speaking to BBC One, Alvechurch manager Ian Long said: "It's a tough tie against a League One side away from home."

"They had a player off us last season and they will certainly know quite a lot about us.

"We're excited. It's not a million miles away from here so hopefully the fans will follow us down to Cheltenham."

First-round ties will be played between 4-7 November.

FA Cup first-round draw

South Shields v Forest Green Rovers

Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley

Boreham Woods v Eastleigh

Curzon Ashton v Cambridge United

Maidenhead United v Dagenham and Redbridge

Crawley Town v Accrington Stanley

Solihull Moors v Hartlepool United

Kidderminster or AFC Fylde v Gillingham

Peterborough v Salford City

Sutton United v Farnborough

Grimsby Town v Plymouth Argyle

MK Dons v Yeovil or Taunton

Ebbsfleet United v FC Halifax Town

Carlisle v Tranmere Rovers

Bracknell Town v Ipswich Town

Hendon/Chippenham v Lincoln City

Sheffield Wednesday v Morecambe

Hereford v Portsmouth

Shrewsbury v York City

Buxton v Merthyr Town

Charlton Athletic v Coalville Town

Weymouth v AFC Wimbledon

Newport County v Colchester United

Stockport County v Swindon Town

Doncaster Rovers v King's Lynn

Altrincham/Gateshead v Stevenage

Fleetwood Town v Oxford City

Burton Albion v Needham Market

Bradford City v Harrogate

Port Vale v Exeter City

Torquay/Hampton and Richmond v Derby County

Bristol Rovers v Rochdale

Wycombe Wanderers v Walsall

Blyth Spartans/Wrexham v Oldham Athletic or Chester

Crewe Alexandra v Leyton Orient

Barnet v Chelmsford

Woking v Oxford United

Chesterfield v Northampton

Cheltenham v Alvechurch

Barrow v Mansfield