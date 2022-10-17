FA Cup first round: Seventh-tier Alvechurch to play Cheltenham
Seventh-tier Alvechurch will travel to League One side Cheltenham Town in the first round of the FA Cup next month.
The lowest ranked side left in the competition play in the Southern Premier Central league.
Bolton Wanderers will host Barnsley in an all-League One tie, while Sheffield Wednesday host Morecambe.
Speaking to BBC One, Alvechurch manager Ian Long said: "It's a tough tie against a League One side away from home."
"They had a player off us last season and they will certainly know quite a lot about us.
"We're excited. It's not a million miles away from here so hopefully the fans will follow us down to Cheltenham."
First-round ties will be played between 4-7 November.
FA Cup first-round draw
South Shields v Forest Green Rovers
Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley
Boreham Woods v Eastleigh
Curzon Ashton v Cambridge United
Maidenhead United v Dagenham and Redbridge
Crawley Town v Accrington Stanley
Solihull Moors v Hartlepool United
Kidderminster or AFC Fylde v Gillingham
Peterborough v Salford City
Sutton United v Farnborough
Grimsby Town v Plymouth Argyle
MK Dons v Yeovil or Taunton
Ebbsfleet United v FC Halifax Town
Carlisle v Tranmere Rovers
Bracknell Town v Ipswich Town
Hendon/Chippenham v Lincoln City
Sheffield Wednesday v Morecambe
Hereford v Portsmouth
Shrewsbury v York City
Buxton v Merthyr Town
Charlton Athletic v Coalville Town
Weymouth v AFC Wimbledon
Newport County v Colchester United
Stockport County v Swindon Town
Doncaster Rovers v King's Lynn
Altrincham/Gateshead v Stevenage
Fleetwood Town v Oxford City
Burton Albion v Needham Market
Bradford City v Harrogate
Port Vale v Exeter City
Torquay/Hampton and Richmond v Derby County
Bristol Rovers v Rochdale
Wycombe Wanderers v Walsall
Blyth Spartans/Wrexham v Oldham Athletic or Chester
Crewe Alexandra v Leyton Orient
Barnet v Chelmsford
Woking v Oxford United
Chesterfield v Northampton
Cheltenham v Alvechurch
Barrow v Mansfield